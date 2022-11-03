Read full article on original website
Fetterman Campaign joins lawsuit over mail-in ballots ahead of election day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
