McPherson College Announces Transformative $500 Million Commitment, Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History

Margaret Jean Cabbage, 91, died November 5, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 18, 1931, in Topeka, to Orlo Harry and Elva Gertrude (Street) Moore. Margaret graduated from Topeka High School in 1949, and Washburn University in 1953, with her bachelor’s degree. While at Washburn, she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. When her daughters were young, she was a fixture in helping with Girl Scouts, PTA, and at their schools. She continued to volunteer in elementary school classrooms through the years. In addition, Margaret was passionate about promoting and helping with programs for individuals with disabilities, volunteering countless hours at the Early Education Center. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BL and Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Margaret was active in local and district United Methodist Women and instrumental in establishing Trinity Treasures. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading. Above all, her number one priority was her family; Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

