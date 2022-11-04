McPherson College Announces Transformative $500 Million Commitment, Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History

Read full article on original website
McPherson College “Breaks Ground” for New Campus Commons
MCPHERSON, Kan. – In a ceremony during halftime of the Bulldog football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, President Michael Schneider and his guests “broke ground” to signal the beginning of the Campus Commons building. With its location on Kansas Avenue, the Campus Commons will create a symbolic new “front door” for the campus.
Reno County Health Educator Wins Kansas Prevention Community Leader Award
Reno County, Kan. – Seth Dewey, Health Educator with the Reno County Health Department, won the 2022 Kansas Prevention Community Leader Award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to community prevention efforts. Dewey was presented the award during the annual Kansas Prevention Conference October 27-28, 2022, in Wichita. The award is...
Winifred ‘Winnie’ Jean Hendershot
Winifred ‘Winnie’ Hendershot, 100, who lived in Hutchinson over 70 years, died November 4, 2022, at Brookdale East Senior Living Center, Wichita. Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 East Avenue E, South Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mike Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Darlow, KS, under the entrusted direction of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. Condolences may also be left for the family by signing the mortuary’s online guest book. To view the funeral service online, go to the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church facebook page.
Johnson and Wilson Earn KCAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors
WICHITA, Kan. (SCWarriors.com) — Jerrica Johnson of the University of Saint Mary and Taya Wilson of No. 13 Sterling College have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Oct. 31-Nov. 6 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Blue Dragons Remain No. 1 in National Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team remains No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. It’s the fifth week in a row the Blue Dragons are ranked at the top of the poll. The Blue Dragons solidified a third...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson to Name 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Lawrence “Larry” Jordan
Lawrence L. “Larry” Jordan, 87, died November 3, 2022, at Thorne Care Center. He was born December 21, 1934, in Winside, Nebraska, to Leo and Marion (Behmer) Jordan. Larry graduated from high school in Carroll, Nebraska, in 1952. In 1954, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. Following the military, Larry earned his degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked in banking for 49 years in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Larry worked for First National Bank in Hutchinson for 31 years before his retirement on February 19, 2005. He was a recognized collector of toy farm equipment and was featured in publications. Larry was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.
Joan Irene Goering
Joan Irene (Stucky) Goering, 70, of Inman, Kansas passed away November 5th at Pleasant View Home after a battle with cancer. Joan was born August of 1952 in Newton to Winton and Irene Stucky. She grew up behind the counter of her family's grocery business in the Hesston and Moundridge communities. She graduated from Moundridge High School in 1970 where she met her high school sweetheart Russell Goering.
Blue Dragons Crack Top 10 in Week 1 NJCAA Rankings
HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Tommy DeSalme’s second year at the helm of the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball begins in the top 10 of the first national poll of the regular season. The Blue Dragons were ranked No. 6 in the week 1 NJCAA Division I national rankings,...
A. Ralph Jordan, Jr.
Ralph Jordan, Jr., 87, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. Ralph retired from John’s Manville prior to owning & operating Ralph’s Lawn Care. He then was a driver for Midway Motors and a greeter for Walmart. Ralph...
Margaret Jean Cabbage
Margaret Jean Cabbage, 91, died November 5, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 18, 1931, in Topeka, to Orlo Harry and Elva Gertrude (Street) Moore. Margaret graduated from Topeka High School in 1949, and Washburn University in 1953, with her bachelor’s degree. While at Washburn, she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. When her daughters were young, she was a fixture in helping with Girl Scouts, PTA, and at their schools. She continued to volunteer in elementary school classrooms through the years. In addition, Margaret was passionate about promoting and helping with programs for individuals with disabilities, volunteering countless hours at the Early Education Center. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BL and Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Margaret was active in local and district United Methodist Women and instrumental in establishing Trinity Treasures. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading. Above all, her number one priority was her family; Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Buhler Cross Country Continues to Shine; Boys Runner-up at State, Girls Sixth
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler cross country competed at State in Wamego on Oct. 29, with the boys finishing runner-up and the girls placing sixth. Another outstanding campaign by a group of runners who have never missed competing at the state meet. The boys were coming off of four state...
Dragons Down NEO to Go 2-0 at BSN Sports Tipoff Classic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team dominated the third quarter and broke open a five-point halftime lead Saturday to go 2-0 in the BSN Sports Tipoff Classic. Three players score in double figures to pace the Blue Dragons to an 84-61 victory over the...
Sterling American Legion Accepting Decorations for Christmas Store
STERLING, Kan. – The Sterling American Legion Arden McKee Post 128 is currently accepting donations of new, slightly used, or very usable Christmas decorations including lights and other accessories. Donations can be left at the Post at 108 East Garfield in Sterling on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3-5 p.m.,...
Porter Paces Shockers in Opening Night Win
WICHITA, Kan. (GoShockers.com)- Craig Porter Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, and new-look Wichita State opened its new season with a 79-55 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night at Charles Koch Arena. 10 of the 12 players that checked in for WSU (1-0)...
Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson Announces Chili and Soup Fest Winners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Winners have been announced from the Annual Chili and Soup Festival hosted by Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday. Hutchinson Fire Department took first place in the Chili division, with Salt City Brewery second and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office third. In the Soup division,...
McPherson Chamber and McPherson Main Street Sponsoring Girls Night Out Nov. 17
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Girls Night Out in McPherson is Thursday, November 17th with shopping from 4-8 and a social from 8-9 pm. Make your way to the various stores that will be featuring special food, prizes, and sales. There will be wish lists to fill out and fun for all.
Dragons Hit 16 3’s in BSN Tipoff Classic Win Over NEO
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Freshman Ty Frierson hit six of the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team’s 16 3-pointers against NEO as the No. 13-ranked Blue Dragons held on for a 117-107 victory on Saturday in the final game of the BSN Sports Tipoff Classic at the Sports Arena.
Despite Quarterfinal Loss, Buhler Soccer Season Was One for the Record Books
BUHLER, Kan. – While the Buhler boys’ soccer season ended just short of a return trip to the State semifinals, it will certainly be remembered as one for the record books. McPherson upset Buhler last Tuesday, 1-0, in the quarterfinals at Crusader Stadium. The game’s lone goal came late in the first half on a shot up the middle by Mac’s Hayden Hoxie. It was Buhler’s only shutout loss this season.
McPherson Boys Soccer Team Finishes Third in Class 4-1A State Tournament
DE SOTO, Kan. – This season, will be one that McPherson Boys Head Soccer Coach Chris Adrian and his team will remember for a long time. The Bullpups were 2-9 entering the final month of the regular season, before winning 7 of their next 10 matches, including two wins over 6A Junction City, two wins against No. 4 Augusta, and collecting another upset win over top-seeded Buhler to advance to the Class 4-1A State Semifinals, where they would take on Baldwin High School.
