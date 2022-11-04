Read full article on original website
Kumail Nanjiani Just Played With Kittens While Answering Questions, And Yes, I'm Obsessed
Kumail Nanjiani explaining how Ewan McGregor is so beautiful that it was easy to forget his own lines while filming a scene with him is, honestly, a whole mood.
