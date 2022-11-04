Read full article on original website
YES! ... Take not just a good look but take a Great Look at those areas. One common denominator along with the crime statistics and more and more people will realize just exactly what the problem is here.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
What is Open and What is Closed on Veterans Day in Grand Rapids?
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, 2022, and you may be wondering what is closed and what is open in Grand Rapids and what services will be running. Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens Christmas is Ready to Begin on November 22
It's hard to believe, but it's been 28-years that the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has celebrated the holidays with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition of Christmas Trees from around the world. And, they're back this year!. The exhibition, begins Tuesday, November 22, 2022, through January 8, 2023....
Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million
If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it. This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Fox17
LEGO store Bricks & Minifigs to open in Grand Rapids on December 10
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The LEGO store Bricks & Minifigs has announced that it will open in Grand Rapids on December 10. The store will be located at 2927 Breton Road Southeast. Bricks & Minifigs will specialize in buying, selling, and trading new and used LEGO sets, bulk bricks,...
