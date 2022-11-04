Read full article on original website
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Zoopalooza: “Zoolumination” Returns!
Zoolumination is returning for its second visit to the Nashville Zoo on November 18th, the first time since 2019, before COVID.
This Is Tennessee's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
What are we voting for? | Breaking down Tennessee and the Mid-South's hot races in the Midterm Elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday's Midterm Elections in the Mid-South feature a number of races which have direct impact on Memphians and Mid-Southerners. Here are some of the more notable races happening across Tennessee and the Mid-South. Tennessee Governor's race. (R) Gov. Bill Lee vs. (D) Dr. Jason Martin. Incumbent...
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
Things to do this weekend in Middle Tennessee!
While I love kayaking, hiking and exploring the great outdoors, sometimes it's fun to stay a little closer to home and enjoy some more structured fun! Here are the top 5 of my favorite non-hiking/kayaking things to do in Middle Tennessee!
Your guide to voting on Election Day in Tennessee
Voters across Tennessee will have the chance to vote on the governor, their Congressperson and four Constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Feeling lucky? Nashvillians try their luck ahead of Powerball drawing
With the powerball jackpot at an all-time-high, people are trying their luck at gas stations across Nashville, purchasing tickets hoping they might be the lucky winner.
Old Superstition Says Couples Should Bury a Bottle of KY Bourbon Before their Wedding Day
It's no mystery that the south has its fair share of traditions along with superstitions and old folklore. But how many of us have heard of burying a bottle of bourbon before one's wedding day? As a lifelong Kentuckian, this is a new one for me. But why is this done?
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Take an Easy Hike to Great Stone Door for Spectacular View of Tennessee Scenery
The Stone Door Trail, part of the expansive South Cumberland State Park in southern Middle Tennessee, provides some spectacular views of heavily wooded Tennessee hills and valleys. Find the trailhead off of Tennessee Highway 56 in the Beersheba Springs community, between McMinnville and Altamont. Paved for the first portion, of...
Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585. The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls. Noon-6 p.m.- November 24. $29 per...
