Booked and busy. It's the kind of lifestyle that a lot of people inadvertently have these days. And while it can be good to have a packed social calendar or work schedule, an ever-growing to-do list can become overwhelming if you don't come up for air every once and while. "Although it may sound counterintuitive to take breaks when you’re busy, it can actually reduce symptoms of anxiety," says Danielle Roeske, PsyD, vice president of residential services and counselor at Newport Academy, a network of teen healing centers across the United States. "Even if it’s a short break of five minutes, that is enough time to refresh and get back on track."

3 DAYS AGO