Oprah’s Favorite ‘Warm Up’ Washable Bootie Slippers Are Podiatrist-Approved—And Under $50
Like most of the universe, we’re big Oprah fans around here. Which is why the annual release of the icon’s most favorite things might as well be deemed a national holiday. We’ve covered a lot of them over the years—from her top-tier toaster and go-to kitchen knives to Oprah's favorite sheets and recovery shoes—and she has yet to steer us wrong. Of all her curated picks this year, we’re especially excited about her favorite slippers: the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slippers ($34-$50).
19 Best Early Black Friday Deals in Wellness You Can Already Shop
The holiday season can be a hectic time of year, which is why we could all use a sprinkle (or downpour) of wellness in our lives. Lucky for you, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals in wellness to go around, no matter what you're into—be it jogging or practicing self-care with a seven-step facial routine.
The Original Version of This Sleep Consultant-Approved Blackout Curtain Sold Out, but Now It’s Back With an Update—So I Tried It
There’s nothing quite like the sleep you get in a room that's so dark you can barely tell if it’s day or night. According to sleep experts, darkness increases our body’s production of melatonin, which helps us zonk out faster and stay that way for longer. Even just a little bit of light can shift our nervous systems into a more alert and activated state, keeping us from getting that quality shut-eye our bodies crave.
The $325 Perfume TikTok Loves Now Comes In a 24-Karat Gold-Infused Body Oil, and It’s Nearly Half the Price
Undoubtedly one of the most popular—and, dare we say, iconic—fragrances of the past year has been the crown jewel of fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Baccarat Rouge 540. The problem, though, is that anyone who's decided to make the sweet, luxurious Eau de Parfum their signature scent is dropping $325 per bottle, minimum. If the sticker shock of that price has kept you from experiencing this olfactory masterpiece for yourself, we have a little surprise to share: Maison Francis Kurkdjian just launched a limited edition, gold-flecked body oil version of the scent, which retails for $130 less than the spritz-on iteration ($195 for 200mL, to be specific).
We Said It: Matching Pajamas Are the Underrated Hero of the Holidays—Here Are Our Faves To Shop Now
You blinked and the holidays are on the horizon… and with them, a laundry list of seasonal to-dos. What are you getting for everyone this year? Who's hosting the Friendsgiving feast? When will you find time to bake the iconic family cookie recipe? What happened to your red lipstick?
The 11 Best Bump-Friendly Holiday Dresses That’ll Keep You Comfortable All Night Long (Sequins and All)
Sorry, maternity jeans and belly-hugging leggings. With the slew of office parties, family dinners, and other festivities right around the corner, every mom-to-be deserves to dress up their baby bump with a glitzy holiday dress that makes them feel merry and bright. Sure, you want to be festive, but more...
Make The Ultimate Affordable ‘Moisture Sandwich’ With These Under-$30 Serum-Moisturizer Pairings
On days when you know it's going to be cold outside, you layer. Perhaps you put a shirt on under your sweater, then maybe you add a coat, scarf, hat, and gloves. It's more effective to pile on multiple things that work in different ways to protect you from the cold instead of expecting a single item to do it all, and the same applies to your skin care.
Snag the Calming Day Lotion Derms Always Recommend During the Colder Months for Only $8
As the weather keeps cooling down, now’s a pretty good time to bring out your rich, more nourishing moisturizers. But if you’ve got sensitive skin (which 70 percent of people say they do, according to this study), you’re going to want a little something a little extra.
Stitch Fix Is Amplifying Six Emerging Black Designers—Here Are Our Favorite Functional and Stylish Pieces From the Collection
Stitch Fix, the one-stop shop for all of your personal styling and online shopping needs, recently launched its second Elevate Collection. For those of you unfamiliar, Elevate collaborates with up and coming designers and entrepreneurs of color with the goal to diversify the fashion landscape. Since its first launch back in 2021, the program has granted a $25,000 cash grant to each recipient along with mentorship from Stitch Fix's top executives, and this year's collection features work from six Black designers and brands: Besida, BruceGlen, Edas, Gracemade, Megan Renee, and Taylor Jay.
The ‘iPhone of Toasters’ Made Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022 List, and It’s 20% Off
There are only a handful of things that will make me move through life with more urgency: when the doors are about to close on the Manhattan-bound M train, when someone says "food is ready," and Oprah (I love her). And just yesterday, she let everybody in on her Favorite Things of 2022. Usually, shopping doesn't send people into a tizzy, but when Oprah says something is her favorite, you get your wallet ready. Among the list, the Revolution Toaster—what Oprah calls the "iPhone of toasters"—made the cut, and it's on sale now for 20 percent off.
20 Gifts for Busy People Who Need a Present That Can Keep Up With Them
Booked and busy. It's the kind of lifestyle that a lot of people inadvertently have these days. And while it can be good to have a packed social calendar or work schedule, an ever-growing to-do list can become overwhelming if you don't come up for air every once and while. "Although it may sound counterintuitive to take breaks when you’re busy, it can actually reduce symptoms of anxiety," says Danielle Roeske, PsyD, vice president of residential services and counselor at Newport Academy, a network of teen healing centers across the United States. "Even if it’s a short break of five minutes, that is enough time to refresh and get back on track."
Sweater Vests Are the Cozy Multitaskers of the Closet—Here Are 10 To Layer Up With All Year Round
Hot take: We're all in on the sweater vest revival. Maybe it's the Emma Chamberlain-effect or just their versatile look that can go from preppy to retro with only a few minor tweaks, but we can’t stopping stocking our closets with these cozy multitaskers. They're the ultimate layering piece—easily styled over a long sleeve or a chunky sweater, then finished off with a coat for extra warmth when it gets chilly. Once spring and summer roll back around, you can always wear one as is to keep things breezy in the heat.
This In-Shower ‘Liquid Hair’ Treatment Made My Hair Silky Soft and Mirror-Finish Shiny In 20 Seconds Flat
If you’re anything like me, you’re on a constant quest for glossy strands. Despite having pretty healthy hair, I’ve struggled to find the right formula that leaves it looking like a Y2K Pantene ad. However, after a chat with my stylist (and a new product!) over the weekend, I can safely put that quest to rest… I’ve found glass hair in a bottle.
10 Under-$20 Bathroom Products To Make You (and Your Guests) Feel Like You’re at a 5-Star Hotel
I spend a lot of time on TikTok hopping from one niche sub-genre to another, and most recently have been all-consumed by bathroom restock videos—where creators attempt to recreate the hotel experience for their house guests (and, as an added bonus, themselves) by stocking their bathrooms with all the beauty and toiletries they can carry.
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters
Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
5 Vegan, Protein-Packed Instant Pot Pasta Recipes With 5 Ingredients or Less
No need to call in takeout tonight, because dinner plans have already been made for you. (Swoon.) Before anyone has the chance to ask the dreaded question—“What do you want for dinner tonight?”—we’ve rounded up five Instant Pot pasta recipes made with five ingredients or less, which means your meal planning for the entire work week will be signed, sealed, and (ahem) not delivered. Now, onto the hard part: picking which one to make first.
Can Confirm: The New AirPods Pro Are Safer and Last 6 Hours on a Single Charge
My mom was arguing with my husband downstairs, the baby was crying, and I was holed up in the only empty room in the house trying to work. I'd just received a package of second generation AirPods Pro ($250), and slipped them in my ears. It was my first time using headphones with noise cancellation, and I didn't realize the feature was turned on as I followed the instructions to set everything up.
