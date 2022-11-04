Residents of Sugar Land are anxious to preserve the history of the Imperial Sugar char house. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Hunter Marrow stops by to discuss Sugar Land residents' fears that a local landmark, the Imperial Sugar char house, will be lost to disuse. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.

