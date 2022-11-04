ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood

In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble

Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land hopes to preserve history; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings

Residents of Sugar Land are anxious to preserve the history of the Imperial Sugar char house. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Hunter Marrow stops by to discuss Sugar Land residents' fears that a local landmark, the Imperial Sugar char house, will be lost to disuse. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary

Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Barker, Rowell, Ramsey, Fessler take early leads in North Harris County Regional Water Authority board races

Eight candidates are vying for four spots on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority board of directors. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from Harris County show David Barker, Melissa Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Kelly Fessler have taken the lead in the four contested races on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority's board of directors.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf opens Tomball-area location

Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need

Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy