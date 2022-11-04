Read full article on original website
Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood
In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
Kelsey-Seybold announces plans for new West University-area clinic
Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, in the Vanderbilt Square Shopping Center. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, near...
Tomball ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for prekindergarten center
Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center located on Keefer Road behind the staff development center. A new prekindergarten center was included in the district's 2021 bond approved by voters....
Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center offers personalized care, acceptance for all
Maria Guerrero founded Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center in 2018. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Maria Guerrero began her career as a licensed professional counselor by traveling to counsel individuals through the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, ensuring even those without the means to reach aid received the care they needed.
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble
Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
Katy water park Typhoon Texas invests $4M in new attractions for younger kids
Typhoon Texas officials said Typhoon Junior was designed for kids, by kids. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On Nov. 7, Typhoon Texas Waterpark and entertainment center announced plans to open a $4 million interconnected water park exclusively for children by summer 2023. Construction on Typhoon Junior began in mid-October and is estimated...
East side of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway to close Nov. 8; University Boulevard to reopen soon
The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov. 8 as crews continue work on a road reconstruction project in the city of West University Place. (Staff photo/Community Impact) The east side intersection of Pittsburg Street at Buffalo Speedway is slated to close Nov....
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
Heights location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina opens Nov. 8
Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Caroline Fontenot) Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. Located at 1801 Yale St., Houston, the...
Sugar Land hopes to preserve history; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings
Residents of Sugar Land are anxious to preserve the history of the Imperial Sugar char house. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Hunter Marrow stops by to discuss Sugar Land residents' fears that a local landmark, the Imperial Sugar char house, will be lost to disuse. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew building new location in Spring
Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew is tentatively scheduled to begin construction on its new location at Spring Town Center in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) Arkansas-based coffee chain 7-Brew finalized a ground lease agreement for a new location in Spring Town Center in late August. Officials noted the...
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Groundbreaking set for Nov. 14 for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library in Houston
A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston. (Rendering Courtesy Houston Public Library) After experiencing construction delays related to supply chain shortages, the new Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library will officially go under construction Nov. 14, according to the Houston Public Library system.
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrates 20th anniversary
Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Gianna Italian Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 22, owner Roberta Caron said. “Amazing,” Caron said when asked how the anniversary felt. “It’s quite an accomplishment, I think, to make it to 20 years.”. The...
Barker, Rowell, Ramsey, Fessler take early leads in North Harris County Regional Water Authority board races
Eight candidates are vying for four spots on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority board of directors. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from Harris County show David Barker, Melissa Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Kelly Fessler have taken the lead in the four contested races on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority's board of directors.
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need
Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
