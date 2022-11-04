Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
livingetc.com
How deep should bookshelves be? Designers agree unanimously on getting the measurements right for your space
Whether you want to organize clutter or add interest to a sparse wall, the power of bookshelves to enhance a space should not be underestimated. “Traditionally, bookshelves have been used as a practical piece of furniture to store books and personal items, often just disappearing into the background. But we think they can be so much more than this,” says Simone Gordon, Interior Designer and Co-Founder of Owl Design. “They should be a feature of your living room in their own right and a place where you can express your personality: from minimal simplistic beautifully joinery, to showcasing a few choice ceramics, to using fun shapes and colors, with a clever mix of display and hidden storage.”
livingetc.com
Are accent walls out of style? This is how designers are using them in 2022 and beyond
We’ve seen accent walls so often in the past decade that, ironically, they seem to have blended into the crowd of interior trends. Accent walls made their debut in the early naughties as a low-risk color investment, allowing people to experiment with bright colors and patterns in a failsafe way. At the time, they seemed like a passing fad, but decades on, they’re still hanging on; but is it by a thread?
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
Boat of the Week: Inside a Rule-Breaking 246-Foot Superyacht That Bucks Traditional Design
Superyacht design is far from formulaic, but there are guiding principles that most boats follow. Typically, the captain’s bridge, which needs clear visibility, is on the upper deck forward, while the bulky, heavy engines are found aft in the lower deck. But sometimes it’s good to have a pair...
architizer.com
Rogers Partners Architects+Urban Designers Re-Energizes a Coastal Downtown With St. Pete Pier
An outstanding example of 21st-century urban design principles, the St. Pete Pier by Rogers Partners Architects+Urban Designers is both an investment in equitable open space and a catalyst for economic development. The project replaces an aging structure with a new, dynamic public landscape and leverages programming for a layered set of users and improved public transportation and resiliency infrastructure to energize Saint Petersburg’s downtown and anchor a larger district development strategy.
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
architizer.com
Sara Hilden Art Museum Building // DELISABATINI architetti
Text description provided by the architects. The museum is a fundamental element in the consolidation of the cultural capability of the Finlayson area, which was a former industrial area. This area now is assumed a leading role in the life of the city of Tampere after the functional conversion. The new museum building fits in well with Finlayson’s historic urban landscape, which represents the block structure of the large industrial buildings nearby.
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
yankodesign.com
This wireless speaker concept is like a piece of portable sculptural art
Speakers today have outgrown their humble origins as mere audio equipment. Whether they’re proudly standing beside your TV or are discretely sitting on your shelf or coffee table, speakers have grown to become a part of your room’s decor and ambiance, especially the newer breed of smart speakers. The majority of commercially mass-produced speakers, however, still adhere to common designs and simple forms, mostly revolving around cylinders and rectangles. Of course, there are also quite a number of notable speakers that look more like art pieces or decorative accessories rather than hi-tech audio gadgets. This wireless speaker concept design is clearly aiming for the latter class but tries to add a bit of portability to the formula, though that part is a little questionable.
Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper
You wouldn't tell this was the same bathroom!
architizer.com
Lung Mei Beach Bathhouse // Architectural Services Department
Text description provided by the architects. An Icon for the BeachThe Lung Mei Bathhouse is located at Lung Mei Beach, a beautiful seafront overlooked by the ridgeline of Mountain Pat Sin Leng in Northeast of Hong Kong. The site is connected to a bicycle trail and nested with diverse outdoor activities, it is also situated right next to the Ting Kok Conservation Area which has beautiful mangroves and sandy shores.
How To Color Match And Touch-Up Paint Already On Your Walls
Touch-up paint is inevitable to keep your haven looking its best. The good news is you can get the freshen-up you're seeking without repainting an entire room.
