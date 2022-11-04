Speakers today have outgrown their humble origins as mere audio equipment. Whether they’re proudly standing beside your TV or are discretely sitting on your shelf or coffee table, speakers have grown to become a part of your room’s decor and ambiance, especially the newer breed of smart speakers. The majority of commercially mass-produced speakers, however, still adhere to common designs and simple forms, mostly revolving around cylinders and rectangles. Of course, there are also quite a number of notable speakers that look more like art pieces or decorative accessories rather than hi-tech audio gadgets. This wireless speaker concept design is clearly aiming for the latter class but tries to add a bit of portability to the formula, though that part is a little questionable.

