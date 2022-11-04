ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game

The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night. Despite a losing record, the Falcons (4-5) are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the NFC South. The Panthers (2-7) aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season. The teams produced an exciting finish in Atlanta on Oct. 30. The Falcons prevailed 37-34 in overtime after the Panthers missed two kicks that would’ve ended it. P.J. Walker again starts over Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Carolina despite posting a 0.0 passer rating last week. He threw for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy