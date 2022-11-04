The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night. Despite a losing record, the Falcons (4-5) are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the NFC South. The Panthers (2-7) aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season. The teams produced an exciting finish in Atlanta on Oct. 30. The Falcons prevailed 37-34 in overtime after the Panthers missed two kicks that would’ve ended it. P.J. Walker again starts over Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Carolina despite posting a 0.0 passer rating last week. He threw for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against the Falcons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO