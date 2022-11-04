Read full article on original website
Related
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
A now former Twitter employee complained on social media that he got fired "while sleeping" after Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Friday to get Twitter back in the black. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, tweeted that he woke up Friday morning and discovered he'd been laid off when he...
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Elon Musk has avoided putting his name on any of the Twitter layoff memos, even as he fires thousands
Elon Musk didn't sign the memo announcing mass layoffs at Twitter. Instead it was signed, "Thank you, Twitter." The approach starkly contrasts with other recent layoffs; experts say Twitter's style may hurt in the long run. One expert said Musk's handling of the firings treated workers like "commodities, not like...
Elon Musk: Billionaire says he had had ‘no choice’ over firings as Twitter losing $4m per day
Elon Musk said he had “no choice” but to fire around 3,700 Twitter employees worldwide as the company is losing $4m per day. The billionaire took to Twitter to break his silence on the firings on Friday afternoon. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Twitter sued by former staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings
Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from former employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs, finding out they had been let go when they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday. In a company-wide memo,...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Comments / 0