The Best Looks From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rigqk_0iz6SG7l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sonwn_0iz6SG7l00

Source: Future Publishing / Getty


The star-studded cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ascended upon the red carpet in London for the European premiere of the highly anticipated film.

Michaela Coel, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o were some of the stars that brought out their best attire for the big event. While chatting with the BBC on the red carpet, Coel, who plays Anika in the blockbuster movie, opened up about the cultural significance of staring in the iconic Marvel flick.

“The feeling it gives me, as a woman of color, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen,” the 35-year-old Brit said. “This cast gives me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.”

Coel’s smoldering confidence was on full display as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a custom Riccardo Tisci ensemble. The “I May Destroy You” actress’s chiseled muscles shined front and center as she served face and body in a lacy asymmetrical skirt that trailed down to the floor. Coel paired the look with a black bodysuit, black heels, and a fresh auburn buzzcut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNXUU_0iz6SG7l00

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

Black Panther blew fans away when the movie debuted in 2018, and it’s one of Marvel’s most profitable films. The action-packed superhero flick pulled in nearly 1.3 billion at the box office following its release. With the sequel set to debut on Nov. 11, some fans have been speculating whether the movie will have the same magic now that the story has lost its main character, Chadwick Boseman. The actor died in 2020 after a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer.

The BBC noted that “Director Ryan Coogler came up with a plot that could reflect the 43-year-old’s death which Lupita Nyong’o said would “really resonate with people.”

We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s look back at some of the beautiful fashion that graced the red carpet at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Euro premiere.

1. Danai Gurira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObHnO_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

Danai Gurira, who plays the fierce warrior Okoye in the movie, turned heads on the red carpet in a dazzling Elie Saab Fall and Winter couture gown. The intricate ensemble featured golden embroidery that shined against the actress’ melanated skin as she stopped to pose for the cameras. Gurira gave onlookers a peak at her chiseled calves and toned legs through the gown’s long frontal slit.

The star paired the look with a puffy off-the-shoulder boa, stunning hair jewelry, and black heels.

2. Florence Kasumba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez23H_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

Florence Kasumba attended the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a colorful fitted gown. The detailed stitching on the curve-hugging outfit almost looked like glass mosaic tiles that reflected and glistened against Kasumba’s beautiful skin. The actress paired the bright gown with small hoop earrings and short kitten heels.

3. Letitia Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KziJh_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

Letitia Wright, who plays the super tech genius, Princess Shuri in the blockbuster film, dazzled in a chain mail armor dress designed by Prada. The Guyanese-British star complimented the gown with silver statement earrings and a large diamond embroidered ring.

4. Lupita Nyong’o

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31s0Dp_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o sizzled down the red carpet wearing a black and gold embroidered gown by Alexander McQueen. The star, who is returning for her role as Nakia in the action pack flick, dazzled up the ensemble with a unique headpiece and long silver earrings.

5. Cynthia Erivo

Source:Getty

Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo shined in a bright yellow Erdem floral gown from the designer’s forthcoming spring and summer collection. The breathtaking piece featured a long train that trailed behind the actress as she stopped to pose for cameras along the red carpet.

Erivo styled the outfit up with yellow eyeliner, silver earrings, and her signature septum piercing.

6. Jourdan Dunn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gnc7_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

British model Jourdan Dunn left no crumbs in a yellow satin gown by Standing Ground. The 32-year-old muse tied the look together with long flowing straight-back cornrows, silver heels, and large golden arm cuffs.

7. Danai Gurira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A34BV_0iz6SG7l00 Source:Getty

After slaying the red carpet, Danai Gurira applied the same fashionable pressure at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever afterparty. The star showed up dressed to impress in a colorful cocktail dress.

