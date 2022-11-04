You shouldn't have to squint to shop small. This year, with the aid of Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership, we are using our Made in Erie Gift Guide to magnify the big talents of the region's smallest retailers. The second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will spotlight creators and craftspeople who might fall into the category of "out of sight, out of mind" otherwise. Shoppers will be able to peruse a diverse selection of locally-made wares, with items ranging from blazers to bath bombs.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO