Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eriereader.com
Erie Playhouse's Youtheatre Strikes Again With The Lightning Thief
Greek mythology has long been a fascination of young adults, and the first book in Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, The Lightning Thief, enthralled an entire generation. Released in 2005, it quickly became one of the most beloved pieces of young adult literature and received the Adult Library Services Association's Best Books for Young Adults award, among many others.
eriereader.com
The 2022 Made in Erie Gift Guide
You shouldn't have to squint to shop small. This year, with the aid of Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership, we are using our Made in Erie Gift Guide to magnify the big talents of the region's smallest retailers. The second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will spotlight creators and craftspeople who might fall into the category of "out of sight, out of mind" otherwise. Shoppers will be able to peruse a diverse selection of locally-made wares, with items ranging from blazers to bath bombs.
Comments / 0