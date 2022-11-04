It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO