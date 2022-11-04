Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See a Pothole Yakima? Tell the City About It Today
It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."
8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley
8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
The 2 things you have to do To Watch the Weird Al Movie
The world has been captivated by the Bio Pic of Weird Al Yankovic, even if it is a parody of a biopic. The story has been based on his life with a lot of parody, which means made-up and silly versions of what actually happened into a fictional story to create a fun experience.
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
Get A Ticket Yakima? Police Say Emphasis Patrols Are Working
If you've listened to KIT news this month or if you've viewed the Yakima Police Department Twitter page you've heard about Traffic Tuesday. That's the day when Yakima Police Officials post the latest numbers in the department's ongoing traffic emphasis patrols. Capt. Jay Seely who is now in charge of the city traffic unit says he's implemented a new policy and he says it's working to slow drivers. Seely tells KIT News "the motoring public seems to be responding by changing driving behavior which we truly appreciate"
What Would Yakima Do With The Powerball Winnings?
There was no winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball lottery. Which means, we all still have another chance to score big! How much is the jackpot going to be Monday night (Powerball is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)? It looks to be a record breaking amount of $1.9 BILLION DOLLARS (according to CaLottery.com)!
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
The 3 Places You Didn’t Know Made Thanksgiving Dinners in Yakima
Thanksgiving Dinner is a hassle no matter how easy your family made it look, so don't worry about making everything perfect. Better yet, don't even worry about making thanksgiving dinner this year, there are plenty of places you can get it in the Yakima Valley. That's right, you don't have...
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
Yakima Man Faces Charges in West Valley Shooting
A man is facing assault charges and another man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Yakima on Friday. Yakima Police officers were called to 80th Avenue and Nob Hill at about 3:15 pm Friday after getting a report that someone had been shot. The 22-year-old suspect told...
Yakima Drivers Paying More at The Pump
Drivers in eastern and central Washington are paying almost 6 cents a gallon more to fill up the tank Monday as gas prices are averaging $4.60 a gallon. The statewide average is selling for $4.82 a gallon according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents...
Sunnyside Fires Police Chief Places Commander on Leave
The city of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera saying misconduct in the department, increased crime and officer-involved shootings are the reasons behind the firing. A press release from City Manager Elizabeth Alba also says Cmdr. A police commander is also on leave. Scott Bailey has also been placed...
What Do You Think Destroyed This Fence in Union Gap?
Imagine, you’re sitting in your house. Resting after a long hard day’s work. Forget just the day’s work, it’s Friday. You’ve been punching in and punching out all weekend. You’re frustrated at work, been there 20 years and still not assistant manager of the company. What is it that you do? It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this story. Just know that you’re under appreciated. I’m know you can relate.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting
Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.
Yakima County Election Day Results
If you voted in the November 8th general election you were in the minority in Yakima because a majority of people ignored the ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says when all the counting is finished he expects at least a 50% turnout. 37% of the ballots sent to registered...
