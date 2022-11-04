Read full article on original website
PMI Wins Elliott Support for Swedish Match Bid
Elliott Management Corp. has decided to back Philip Morris International’s bid for Swedish Match, reports the Financial Times. By the Nov. 4 acceptance deadline, the multinational’s offer had received more than 80 percent shareholder acceptance. In May, PMI bid about $16 billion for Swedish Match. Swedish Match’s board...
22nd Century Reports Third-Quarter Results
22nd Century Group reported net sales of $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 148 percent over that posted in the comparable 2021 period. The increase was due to increased contract manufacturing volumes as well as the addition of GVB Biopharma revenue for the full third quarter. Revenue...
Philip Morris Clinches Swedish Match
Philip Morris International is moving forward with its $16 billion takeover of Swedish Match despite securing less than the 90 percent stake it sought, reports Reuters. In a press note dated Nov. 7, PMI said it had secured 82.59 percent of the Swedish company, short of the 90 percent level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares.
STOP Adds to Industry Allies Database
STOP, a tobacco industry watchdog, has added 25 organizations from 12 countries to its Industry Allies database. Organizations on the list are categorized as front groups, “astroturf” groups or third parties that promote the tobacco industry’s agenda while appearing to be independent. “This update provides further evidence...
Gold Leaf Tobacco’s Assets Remain Frozen
A South African court on Nov. 7 postponed a hearing about the frozen assets of Gold Leaf Tobacco until Jan. 30. 2023, reports News24. At the end of August, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) secured a provisional preservation order in court against Gold Leaf and its directors Simon Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee. The tax agency suspects Gold Leaf and its directors underpaid tax and hidden assets.
Voedsel Banned From Contracting Tobacco Farmers
Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board has banned Voedsel Tobacco International from contracting farmers this season after failing to pay farmers for two years, reports The Herald. “Voedsel won’t be participating this year because they owe huge amounts of money to tobacco growers,” an unnamed official told The Herald....
Japanese Want More Smoking Restrictions
Nearly half of respondents to a recent government survey want Japan to strengthen measures against secondhand smoke, reports Kyodo News. Approximately 60 percent of those study participants asked for a reduction in outdoor smoking locations. In April 2020, Japan banned smoking indoors in principle at restaurants, offices, hotel lobbies and...
Dropping Names
After rooting out ENDS flavors, regulators may turn their attention to flavor names. In the world of illegal drugs, there are few substances that have become popular as quickly as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine. If you are wondering what that awkwardly named substance is, you will almost certainly recognize it by its street name, Ecstasy. In advance of its marketing, the drug developers thought about calling it Empathy but decided on Ecstasy instead—who, after all, could turn down the opportunity of experiencing “ecstasy”? And so it proved with a drug that sold in the millions in countries around the globe. That anecdote tells you something that every marketing person worth his or her salt knows all too well: names matter. Indeed, when it comes to driving consumers to your product, names may matter more than the substance itself.
Hong Kong Mulls Generational Cigarette Ban
Hong Kong residents who were born in 2009 or after should be banned from buying cigarettes by 2027, the Council on Smoking and Health proposed on Nov. 3, reports the South China Morning Post. The city’s smoking population dropped to 9.5 percent last year—hitting single digits for the first time...
Pakistan Leaf Exports Up Nearly 75 Percent
Pakistan’s leaf tobacco exports jumped 74.66 percent during the first three months of fiscal year 2022-2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last year, reports the Daily Times, citing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). During the quarter, the nation exported tobacco worth $13.8 million. In...
