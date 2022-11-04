Read full article on original website
Related
tobaccoreporter.com
Voedsel Banned From Contracting Tobacco Farmers
Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board has banned Voedsel Tobacco International from contracting farmers this season after failing to pay farmers for two years, reports The Herald. “Voedsel won’t be participating this year because they owe huge amounts of money to tobacco growers,” an unnamed official told The Herald....
tobaccoreporter.com
EU Heated Tobacco Flavor Ban to Take Effect Nov. 23
The European Union on Nov. 3 published the directive officially banning flavors in heated tobacco product throughout the union, reports TobaccoIntelligence. The publication comes follows the end of the scrutiny period on Oct. 29, during which neither the European Council nor the European Parliament raised objections to the ban. The...
tobaccoreporter.com
STOP Adds to Industry Allies Database
STOP, a tobacco industry watchdog, has added 25 organizations from 12 countries to its Industry Allies database. Organizations on the list are categorized as front groups, “astroturf” groups or third parties that promote the tobacco industry’s agenda while appearing to be independent. “This update provides further evidence...
tobaccoreporter.com
‘Jordanians Spend More on Tobacco Than on Food’
Jordanians spend more on tobacco than on food, reports The Jordan Times, citing the World Health Organization. According to the global health body, Jordanian households spend JOD73.6 ($103.80) per month on tobacco-related products compared with JOD27 on fruits, JOD38 on dairy products and eggs, JOD50 on meat and poultry, and JOD42 on vegetables and legumes.
tobaccoreporter.com
Gold Leaf Tobacco’s Assets Remain Frozen
A South African court on Nov. 7 postponed a hearing about the frozen assets of Gold Leaf Tobacco until Jan. 30. 2023, reports News24. At the end of August, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) secured a provisional preservation order in court against Gold Leaf and its directors Simon Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee. The tax agency suspects Gold Leaf and its directors underpaid tax and hidden assets.
tobaccoreporter.com
Japanese Want More Smoking Restrictions
Nearly half of respondents to a recent government survey want Japan to strengthen measures against secondhand smoke, reports Kyodo News. Approximately 60 percent of those study participants asked for a reduction in outdoor smoking locations. In April 2020, Japan banned smoking indoors in principle at restaurants, offices, hotel lobbies and...
tobaccoreporter.com
Pakistan Leaf Exports Up Nearly 75 Percent
Pakistan’s leaf tobacco exports jumped 74.66 percent during the first three months of fiscal year 2022-2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last year, reports the Daily Times, citing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). During the quarter, the nation exported tobacco worth $13.8 million. In...
Comments / 0