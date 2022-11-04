ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career. “When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.

ONA, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO