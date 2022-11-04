Who plays Amy in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale's troublesome teen Amy Wyatt is the biological daughter of Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), who gave Amy up for adoption as a child.

Amy first appeared in the village in 2010 where she caused chaos for her foster parents Eric (Chris Chittell) and Val Pollard (Charlie Hardwick) and eventually fell pregnant with bad boy Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) baby.

The once rebellious teenager had a turbulent time in the village and eventually fled to Ireland in 2013 to start a new life — trying to kidnap her son Kyle in the process.

She then returned in 2019 and has since repaired her relationship with mum Kerry and son Kyle.

After Amy was reintroduced to the soap in 2019, the character was recast, so who plays Amy in Emmerdale ?

Who plays Amy in Emmerdale?

Amy was originally played by Chelsea Halfpenny from 2010-2013 and actress Natalie Ann Jamieson then took over the role in 2019, remaining on the soap ever since.

Since her time on the soap, Natalie has been nominated for Best Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards for the role of Amy and has previously appeared in Vera , Doctors and I, Daniel Blake.

Amy has been involved in a number of major storylines since her return, which was prompted by Kerry going to Ireland to look for Amy and convince her to come back to Emmerdale.

One of her most notorious storylines included Amy and Kerry accidentally starting a fire at the Sharma sweet factory in 2019 and killing Frank Clayton (Michael Praed) in the process.

Kerry and Amy lied and blamed the fire on Frank — the innocent man they had killed and somehow got off scot-free for the crime.

Recently, Kerry dropped the bombshell to family friend Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) that she was her mum — making Amy her sister.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub .