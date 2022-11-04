Why wait until Black Friday? Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have dropped to their lowest price ever

If you need a new pair of wireless headphones, you can't go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4. And now, you can grab a pair at the lowest price we've seen for these cans yet, coming in at just $228 with this early Black Friday deal at Amazon, though they're also on sale at Best Buy for the same amount.

We love the WH-1000XM4 here at What Hi-Fi? , giving them five-stars in our official review and complimenting their dynamic sound, exceptional sense of timing, and lightweight, comfortable build. If you're looking for headphones, you can't go wrong with a pair of XM4s.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 at Amazon (save $122)

Sony’s premium wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver on all fronts. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. View Deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the recent launch of the WH-1000XM5 , Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are hard to beat when they're discounted.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their successor, the WH-1000XM5, but manage to be a bit sturdier and hardier with most of the excellent, premium features of Sony's latest flagship headphones on a pair of cans much cheaper.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive showing in sound quality. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, and whatever you put on with these headphones is sure to sound punchy yet detailed without even a worry about bass overpowering anything.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this early Black Friday discount can't be ignored.

MORE:

Read our in-depth Sony WH-1000XM4 review

And here's our list of the best headphones

Our pick of the best headphones deals