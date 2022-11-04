7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

First up, Enola Holmes is back for round two on Netflix with Millie Bobby Brown returning as the teen detective. Meanwhile, Harry Styles and The Crown's Emma Corrin star in My Policeman on Prime Video, and Daniel Radcliffe steps into Weird Al's shoes in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the Roku Channel.

Plus, there's Causeway on Apple TV Plus, a new A24 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier with a traumatic brain injury, and '50s-set murder mystery See How They Run is now on Disney Plus in the UK. As for TV shows, Netflix brings supernatural drama Manifest back from cancelation for its fourth and final season, while the young heroes of Titans return to HBO Max for a new installment.

Enola Holmes 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes sees Millie Bobby Brown return as the titular younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Now, she's running her own detective agency and she's got her first case – to find a missing girl. Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, and Susan Wokoma reprise their roles from the first movie, and David Thewlis and Dune 's Sharon Duncan-Brewster join the cast for the sequel.

For more on Enola Holmes 2, check out the latest issue of Total Film , with Enola herself on the cover.

My Policeman – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

My Policeman, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, stars Harry Styles as a closeted policeman in '50s Brighton who marries a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and begins an affair with a museum curator (David Dawson). At a time when being openly gay is forbidden, the secret threatens to ruin their lives.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Roku Channel

(Image credit: The Roku Channel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Roku Channel

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the platinum-selling parody singer, Weird: The Al Yankovic story is a comedic re-telling of Yankovic’s rise to fame in the 1980s during a time when comedy music and accordions didn’t quite mix. The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol, and Rainn Wilson as radio personality Dr. Demento.

Manifest season 4 part 1 – Netflix

(Image credit: NBC/Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After being canceled by NBC back in 2021, Manifest returns for a fourth and final season on Netflix and part 1 is available to stream now. The series follows the passengers and crew of a plane that suddenly reappears after disappearing for five and half years, with all those on board presumed dead. In reality, the passengers only experienced some turbulence in the air and, for them, no time had passed at all.

Causeway – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: A24)

Available : Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Following her eagerly anticipated return to the movies in Adam McKay’s black comedy Don’t Look Up last year, Jennifer Lawrence gets serious with Causeway, a hard-hitting drama from A24. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, it sees the Academy Award winner play Lynsey, a US soldier who is sent home to New Orleans after suffering a debilitating brain injury on duty in Afghanistan. As she struggles to adjust back to non-military life with her mother, she strikes up a bond with local mechanic James (Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry), who is suppressing his own trauma. Ahead of its release, the film has earned critical acclaim, and currently stands at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Titans season 4 – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The Titans are leaving Gotham, but don’t expect things to get any easier for Nightwing and the gang. The crime-fighting team head to Metropolis this year and, while there, they find themselves face-to-face with a supernatural cult. The trailer for the first part of the season – the remaining six episodes arrive at a later date – teases a darker, more sinister tone than what’s come before. Worse still, a certain Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) makes himself known to the Titans. Expect sparks to fly on Superman’s home turf.

For more on Titans season 4, check out our interview with actor Joseph Morgan in the latest issue of SFX magazine .

See How They Run – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

See How They Run sees Sam Rockwell play a world-weary inspector in '50s London, while Saoirse Ronan is an overzealous rookie constable. The pair are put on the case of a series of murders involving members of a West End production of an Agatha Christie play Together, they find themselves in the midst of London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows , best Disney Plus shows , and the best Amazon Prime Video shows .