Middle School implements no cell phone policy

The Owatonna Middle School has joined the likes of several middle schools across the country by implementing the national “Away for the Day” policy, which prohibits cell phone use from the beginning of the school day to the end.

OMS Principal Julie Sullivan said with plenty of research being published on the mental and emotional ramifications social media is having on the health of students, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when many students became more engrossed in technology and their phones, it seemed like the obvious choice to put the phones away during school hours.

“Last year when school basically went back to normal, it was anything but normal,” Sullivan said. “The students had a need to be constantly checking their phones, and that led to some frustrations with the teachers because it is really hard for them to compete with technology like that.”

The national group behind creating the award-winning documentary film “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” which explored the struggles kids face growing up in a digital world and how that impact their mental health and academic life, developed the “Away for the Day” initiative to assist schools across the country in implementing a cell phone free environment for learning. According to the Screenager’s Survey, data shows when students don’t have free access to their phones during school hours, they are more engaged both socially and academically.

The studies showed that after banning phones, 16-year-old students had increased their test scores by 6.4%. Phone access during school hours can also have a detrimental effect on students’ mental health. Studies also show that eighth grade students who frequently use social media have a 27% higher risk of depression than kids who frequently engage in sports or hanging out with friends outside, and teens who spend more than three hours or more a day online are at a 35% higher risk of suicide than those who spend an hour or less on electronics.

Sullivan said last year, one teacher had done an experimental study in their classroom by having students place their phones in a bucket for the duration of the class period. Near the end of class, the teacher asked students questions about how they felt not having their phones, which most reported they felt slightly less distracted throughout.

“These class sizes were about 26 kids, and the teacher asked the kids in that 60-minute time period how many Snapchat notifications did each student have. Between all the kids there were nearly 300 notifications, and all of them came from other students in the building,” Sullivan said. “I think the kids feel like they always need to be in the know and feel like they’re missing out on something and have to respond immediately if they get a message, so then they aren’t paying attention during the lessons and they miss valuable information.”

Just over a quarter of the way through the school year, Sullivan and many teachers have also noticed the benefits of having the policy in place. Shaun Robbins, industrial tech teacher at the middle school, said in his opinion, the rule has been great.

“The kids have been more engaged in the classroom activities with the teacher, as well as with the other students,” he said. “I believe that the students are generally happier now, as well. This has led to a much more positive and productive environment for all students.”

Sullivan said the middle school has had very minimal issues with students attempting to sneak use of their phones, and the few instances they’ve encountered with kids having their phone on them is having it fall out of a pocket and collected by the teacher.

“We’re seeing a lot less drama and conflict between the students now that their phones aren’t always around and engaging in social media,” she said. “Teachers have said it’s like night and day compared to last year, and they credit that to the kids not having their cell phones.”

Social Studies teacher and AVID Coordinator Sarah Hunst said she believes the introduction of the rule has made learning much easier for her students.

“It didn’t seem to matter what the classroom rule was, students constantly had phones out,” she said. “I think our students like the rule. They are able to escape the pressure that social media puts on them and just be a kid. They are more focused, participate in class more, and seem to be kinder to one another and to the adults in the building.”

Katie Coudron, English teacher at the middle school, agreed that the policy has had a significant positive shift on how students are engaging with each other and the adults in the school. She said her favorite testimonial came from a student who said they felt they were able to concentrate much better without their phone near them throughout the day.

“You know it’s making a difference when students can name that, too,” Coudron said.

Sullivan said with the positive reception of the rule by students and staff alike, she doesn’t see the rule going anywhere any time soon and it will become a permanent fixture in the middle school.