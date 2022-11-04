Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Carrie Underwood + Family Had ‘the Best Day’ During Amazing Trip to NASA [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day." The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from...
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Tyler Hubbard Reveals Cover Art, Track List for Debut Solo Album
Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the title, cover art and track list for his highly anticipated solo debut album, Tyler Hubbard. Co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the 18-track record will drop on Jan. 27, 2023. “I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the...
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Walker Hayes’ Youngest Daughters Are Starting to Steal the Show
Watch out for Walker Hayes' youngest daughters. Loxley and Everly are beginning to show that they're up for the "Y'all Life" singer's song-and-dance moments on TikTok and Instagram. Oldest daughter Lela is Hayes' OG dance partner, and she still leads the way when her father wants to create a new...
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member
Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0