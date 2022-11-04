ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
