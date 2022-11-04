ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 21

Angela Murray
3d ago

Josh Kaul is a disaster and no surprise he's yet another democrat.. hmm seems the writing is on the wall STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS

Reply(2)
6
heals up Harris
4d ago

Josh Cole is the one that's letting criminals out on the street he's the one that's opening the doors to the prison and making everyone a future crime victim

Reply(1)
9
Everett Reese Jr
3d ago

He would not help the victims of the asbestos exposure at the South Wood County Wisconsin YMCA, and the children of the Port Edwards School that were attending 4K classes at the same YMCA. I also asked Tony Evers to help and received none. OSHA of Madison Wisconsin covered up the entire crime.

Reply
2
Related
wpr.org

As voters head to the polls, inflation and abortion are top of mind

For months, campaigns have spent millions on advertising and crisscrossed Wisconsin to sway voters in competitive state races and razor-thin contests for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. Now, voters will decide the balance of power as they head to the polls today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem

The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Latinos get out the vote in Wisconsin

By Diego Ramos Bechara, special to News 3 Now MILWAUKEE — “El Voto Latino Decidirá,” the Latino vote will decide. This chant echoed across Milwaukee’s south side. “We want people who’ll support us, won’t discriminate against us, and we want to cause change,” said Samanta Cardona, a voter from Milwaukee who moved from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Historic West Mitchell Street,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
news8000.com

Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?

MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — In what remains a virtual dead heat for the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels will be in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening joining supporters at his campaign headquarters at the Italian Community Center. His campaign staff told Local 5 that hundreds of supporters are expected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy