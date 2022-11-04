Read full article on original website
Angela Murray
3d ago
Josh Kaul is a disaster and no surprise he's yet another democrat.. hmm seems the writing is on the wall STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS
6
heals up Harris
4d ago
Josh Cole is the one that's letting criminals out on the street he's the one that's opening the doors to the prison and making everyone a future crime victim
9
Everett Reese Jr
3d ago
He would not help the victims of the asbestos exposure at the South Wood County Wisconsin YMCA, and the children of the Port Edwards School that were attending 4K classes at the same YMCA. I also asked Tony Evers to help and received none. OSHA of Madison Wisconsin covered up the entire crime.
2
Related
wpr.org
As voters head to the polls, inflation and abortion are top of mind
For months, campaigns have spent millions on advertising and crisscrossed Wisconsin to sway voters in competitive state races and razor-thin contests for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. Now, voters will decide the balance of power as they head to the polls today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and remain...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
wizmnews.com
Republican lawmaker sues to sequester Wisconsin military ballots, after official sent her 3 fraudulent ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem
The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WSAW
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection campaign, while his challenger Republican businessman Tim Michels has raised about $25 million, according to the campaign finance database Follow the Money. Michels, however, has given his own campaign about $18 million, accounting for more than 70 percent...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission reporting no major issues on Election Day
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting only minor issues at polling places around the state as voters cast their ballots in tight races for Wisconsin’s governor and U.S. Senate. "I’m really pleased to report that as of this afternoon there are no major issues that have been reported and...
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Wisconsin General Election Results
(WFRV) – Governor, District Attorney and Senator are just some of the positions that will be determined by the November 8 election. The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
Latinos get out the vote in Wisconsin
By Diego Ramos Bechara, special to News 3 Now MILWAUKEE — “El Voto Latino Decidirá,” the Latino vote will decide. This chant echoed across Milwaukee’s south side. “We want people who’ll support us, won’t discriminate against us, and we want to cause change,” said Samanta Cardona, a voter from Milwaukee who moved from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Historic West Mitchell Street,...
Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time
The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and you will decide who will help lead our state and our country. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says don't expect results right away.
news8000.com
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — In what remains a virtual dead heat for the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels will be in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening joining supporters at his campaign headquarters at the Italian Community Center. His campaign staff told Local 5 that hundreds of supporters are expected...
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter intimidation, violence threats concern some
The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Brennan Center says Wisconsin is one of 10 states where the risk of election disruption is especially high. A Reuters nationwide poll found 40% of voters were worried about voter intimidation or threats of violence.
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
