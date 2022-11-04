ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin reclaims support at $21K as bulls take control of the market

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October and upwardly revised September's stats from 263,000 to 315,000, according...
Historic silver grades are amongst the highest in Latin America - Outcrop Silver & Gold

Outcrop Silver & Gold drill results are putting the company in a select group, noted CEO Joseph Hebert.
Bitcoin Nov. 8 daily chart alert - Bears quickly gain power

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday and hit a two-week low. A price uptrend on the daily bar chart has now been negated and bears have quickly gained fresh technical strength to suggest some more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
Gold jumps over 2% on dollar slide, technical buying

Gold prices jumped over 2% on Tuesday to firm above the key $1,700 per ounce level, boosted by a fall in the dollar and bond yields and technical buying, while market focus remained on U.S. inflation data later this week. Spot gold rose 2.2% to $1,712.20 per ounce by 10:55...
Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

