I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC
So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces. I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa, I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C., I can't help but compare.
A Teacher Scored Big After Becoming An Ontario Lotto Winner & His Folks Thought He Was Lying
Ontario lotto winner Rene Dewatcher had to go the extra mile to prove his $50,000 win to his parents after scoring the second place prize in the September 17, 2022, Ontario 49 draw. Dewatcher, a 34-year-old teacher from Windsor, admitted that he went into a state of shock after finding...
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Took His Ticket To Multiple Stores To Make Sure It Was Legit
A lottery winner in Ontario went above and beyond to check the legitimacy of his ticket after winning $1 million in the September 17, 2022, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. Richmond Hill resident Alton Johnson, a regular lottery player, admitted he's been waiting a long time to hit big while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
A Woman Asked Americans What They Think About Canadians & TikTok Is Roasting Toronto (VIDEO)
An Alberta TikToker took to the streets of the U.S.A. to ask people some questions about their neighbours in the Great White North. The Canadians out there will probably be shaking their heads in disbelief watching, while some people on TikTok started roasting Toronto because of it. The Calgary TikToker,...
Morning Brief: Must-Know Poppy Protocol, BC Cabins To Ride Out The Winter & More
Off The Top: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blinked first in his game of chicken with striking education workers, announcing he was willing to rescind his use of the notwithstanding clause classifying the otherwise legal labour disruption as illegal — if their union agreed to end the strike and return to the bargaining table. Which is sort of like dad saying you don't have to eat your vegetables as long as you... eat your vegetables.
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Lots of Snow This Week & It'll Be Full-On Winter Vibes
Ontario's weather forecast will be hit by heaps of snow this week thanks to an incoming "collision" between a snowstorm and a tropical system over eastern Canada. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the low-pressure event will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow along with a mixture of ice, rain, and gusty winds to parts of northern Ontario ahead of the weekend while eastern regions will be in for rounds of heavy rain.
9 Amazon Jobs That Are Hiring Right Now In Alberta & Some Don't Even Require A Degree
If you're looking for your next career move, Amazon is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta and for a lot of them, you don't even need a degree. Amazon currently has a lot of jobs up for grabs all over Alberta and you could apply to do anything from software development to human resources.
A New IKEA Location Is Coming To Toronto Summer Of 2023 & Its Unique Design Is Familiar
Listen up city dwellers, IKEA is opening a new store in Toronto, and you'll finally be able to decorate your house more easily. An IKEA spokesperson told Narcity that the new store will be located in the Scarborough Town Centre and open in the summer of 2023. "The new IKEA...
Roddy Ricch 'Tired Of The Harassment' At The Canadian Border After Being Denied Entry
American rapper Roddy Ricch said that he was denied entry to Canada at the border in Vancouver and that he won't be visiting Canada for a while because of it. Ricch posted to his Instagram story on Sunday night saying that he has been "harassed" multiple times at the border.
A Newcomer To Canada Experienced His First Snow & He Hopes There Will Be 'No More' (VIDEO)
As people living in this country know, winter in Canada is no joke — and a newcomer is finding that out the hard way. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) moved to Saskatchewan a few months ago as a refugee from Ukraine. He's been documenting all of the fun and unexpected...
6 Toronto Cafes That Make A Mean Cup Of Coffee & Are Great To Study In, According To A Local
The best coffee shops in Toronto not only have a great latte but great spaces for getting some work done. The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I've lived in Toronto for five years throughout my undergraduate...
7 Canada Post, FedEx & Purolator Jobs In BC That Pay More Than Minimum Wage
Canada Post, FedEx and Purolator are all currently hiring for a variety of different jobs in B.C. Not only do some of these jobs actually sound fun, but they also offer up a decent hourly wage. If you've been thinking about a career change or are just in need of...
4 Big Benefits Of Having Permanent Resident Status In Canada & How You Can Get It
There are big plans from the Canadian government to welcome over one million new permanent residents in Canada over the next three years. And as it turns out, having permanent residence status will give you some pretty important benefits while living here in Canada. From being eligible to applying for...
A TikToker Revealed How She Ships American Products To Canada & It's The 'Biggest Life Hack'
If you've been dying to get your hands on U.S. brands that aren't available in Canada, a new hack shared on TikTok for shipping American goods across the border could be a total game-changer. Toronto-based TikTok user Sasha Folgoas (@sashafolgoas) shared how she gets beauty items from the U.S. shipped...
Someone In Toronto Shared Their Loblaws Grocery List & They Bought 10lbs Of Potatoes For $0.99
If you've been feeling like groceries are getting ridiculously expensive, you're not alone. Some people in Toronto have been looking for ways to save money, especially since inflation is now a thing. Torontonians on Reddit have been sharing ways to save a couple of bucks and find cheap groceries around...
Morning Brief: ID'ing Skin Cancer, Where To Buy A Winter Coat & More
Off The Top: Halloween 2022 might be in the rearview but some celebrants wound up marking the occasion far longer than they anticipated — like this British mum who was unable to remove the ghoulish "temporary" tattoo off her face. Here's how this contemporary Mike Tyson finally got the markings off.
Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought. Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
A Lotto Max Winner In New Brunswick Won $1 Million Despite Only Playing Once Or Twice A Year
A Lotto Max winner in Canada recently proved you don't need to play the lottery constantly to win big — all you need is one good ticket!. Lottery winner Roger Clarke of Oakland, New Brunswick, recently won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw despite only "rarely" playing. Clarke,...
