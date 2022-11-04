ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC

So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces. I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa, I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C., I can't help but compare.
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Took His Ticket To Multiple Stores To Make Sure It Was Legit

A lottery winner in Ontario went above and beyond to check the legitimacy of his ticket after winning $1 million in the September 17, 2022, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. Richmond Hill resident Alton Johnson, a regular lottery player, admitted he's been waiting a long time to hit big while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Morning Brief: Must-Know Poppy Protocol, BC Cabins To Ride Out The Winter & More

Off The Top: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blinked first in his game of chicken with striking education workers, announcing he was willing to rescind his use of the notwithstanding clause classifying the otherwise legal labour disruption as illegal — if their union agreed to end the strike and return to the bargaining table. Which is sort of like dad saying you don't have to eat your vegetables as long as you... eat your vegetables.
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Lots of Snow This Week & It'll Be Full-On Winter Vibes

Ontario's weather forecast will be hit by heaps of snow this week thanks to an incoming "collision" between a snowstorm and a tropical system over eastern Canada. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the low-pressure event will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow along with a mixture of ice, rain, and gusty winds to parts of northern Ontario ahead of the weekend while eastern regions will be in for rounds of heavy rain.
7 Canada Post, FedEx & Purolator Jobs In BC That Pay More Than Minimum Wage

Canada Post, FedEx and Purolator are all currently hiring for a variety of different jobs in B.C. Not only do some of these jobs actually sound fun, but they also offer up a decent hourly wage. If you've been thinking about a career change or are just in need of...
4 Big Benefits Of Having Permanent Resident Status In Canada & How You Can Get It

There are big plans from the Canadian government to welcome over one million new permanent residents in Canada over the next three years. And as it turns out, having permanent residence status will give you some pretty important benefits while living here in Canada. From being eligible to applying for...
Morning Brief: ID'ing Skin Cancer, Where To Buy A Winter Coat & More

Off The Top: Halloween 2022 might be in the rearview but some celebrants wound up marking the occasion far longer than they anticipated — like this British mum who was unable to remove the ghoulish "temporary" tattoo off her face. Here's how this contemporary Mike Tyson finally got the markings off.

