Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Republicans seek veto-proof supermajority in Wisconsin Legislature
Wisconsin Republicans have a strong chance to expand their majorities in the state Assembly and Senate Tuesday, and with the help of the new Republican-drawn legislative map, they could be on the verge of veto-proof supermajorities. It's especially significant in a state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a record...
Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote
The night before her abortion, Melissa had to travel to another state. She drove overnight from Ohio to Michigan, and didn't reach her hotel until 3 a.m. But just a few hours later, she had arrived on time for her 8 a.m. check-in at the front desk of Northland Family Planning in Sterling Heights, Mich.
Families are 'drowning' as early child care programs face widespread staffing shortages
During the pandemic, Christy Cole scaled back the hours her salon in rural Mineral Point was open to cope with the stress of COVID-19 and the fact that she couldn’t find adequate child care for her 7-year-old daughter. "Unless you know someone or are very trusting, it's hard to...
A hurricane watch is issued for Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strength
A hurricane watch has been issued for much of Florida's eastern coast, as officials warned of heavy rainfall and a storm surge from Subtropical Storm Nicole, an unusual, late-season system that could reach hurricane intensity later this week. On Monday, as the storm collected strength east of the Bahamas, officials...
