Wisconsin State

Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Republicans seek veto-proof supermajority in Wisconsin Legislature

Wisconsin Republicans have a strong chance to expand their majorities in the state Assembly and Senate Tuesday, and with the help of the new Republican-drawn legislative map, they could be on the verge of veto-proof supermajorities. It's especially significant in a state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a record...
