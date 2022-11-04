Read full article on original website
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!
Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
Iowa Woman, Oldest Person in U.S., Celebrates Birthday [WATCH]
A big birthday cake, a ton of birthday cards, and all of her surviving children. That's how an Iowa woman, the oldest living person in the United States, spent her birthday on Monday. Bessie Hendricks has celebrated a lot of birthdays over the years and Monday's party was held at...
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute
Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
