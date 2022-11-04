ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize

It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers

We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!

Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute

Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
97X

What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong

Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
106.9 KROC

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
