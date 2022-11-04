ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor

When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
JENNINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
brproud.com

3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

