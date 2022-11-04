Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Breaux Bridge Chief of Police candidates
The current Breaux Bridge chief of police Rollie Cantu is to retire from his duties, leaving the position up for grabs for three qualified candidates.
Meet the 2022 Opelousas Police Chief candidates
Three people are running for Opelousas Police Chief: Graig “Twin” LeBlanc, Martin L. McLendon and Lawrence “Gum” Richard.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Lafayette mayor can pick police chiefs, but can he keep them?
Judith Estorge’s elevation to Lafayette police chief might be cause for some local celebration, if it were not for the sense of dread that her supporters may hold for any living mortal who steps into that role. Estorge is the sixth police chief affiliated with Mayor-President Josh Guillory in...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
theadvocate.com
Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor
When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
"I hope this never happens to anybody else, " Girard says, "It's just been traumatic."
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Lafayette Parish
A Lafayette man is dead after being hit by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
theadvocate.com
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say
A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
