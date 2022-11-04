ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Lady Scots Top Flower Mound to Advance

ARLINGTON — Finally dropping a set could be a blessing for Highland Park in its four-set victory over Flower Mound in a Class 6A Region I area-round playoff match on Friday at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center. The team’s response to the loss of the third set was heartening,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Scots Remain Perfect Entering Playoffs

RICHARDSON — If Friday provided a final dress rehearsal, then Highland Park appears ready to raise the curtain on a lengthy postseason run. In their first season back at the Class 6A level since 2015, the Scots completed an unbeaten regular season with a 49-10 thrashing of Richardson Pearce at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy