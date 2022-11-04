ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

Is Chicago Still The Rat Capital Of The U.S When There’s Been A Significant Drop In Stats

Rats are common in any city. In Chicago, they often fall into the Norway rats category– ground-dwelling rodents that can take to living inside structures. A recent report from RentHop, released a 2022 Rodent Complaint Study examining rat complaints in Chicago, along with NYC, Boston, and Washington D.C. Keep reading to see how Chicago fares.  Surprise! We’re actually doing well this year after taking the top spot as the rat capital last year. But, we’ve seemed to clean up our act as this year’s rodent reports are down overall at 23.20% compared to the total number of complaints received by the end of October 2021. Does that still make us the rat capital? Well… yes. Apparently it does as the title hasn’t been awarded to any other U.S. city (yet!). According to Orkin, a pest control company, Chicago is still number one for the eighth year in a row– a title awarded based on ‘the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments’ conducted between September 2021, and August 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony

“Each of us are here today as a result of the love of thousands.” Those words spoken by Sharon Hoogstraten on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Wilmette reflected the importance of honoring ancestors now and in the future. Hoogstraten was a guest of honor at a plaque dedication honoring her ancestor, Archange Chevalier Ouilmette, and the […] The post Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022

Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

How to Spend $350 at Logan Mercantile

The first thing you notice at Logan Mercantile is the simple yet alluring artistry of every item on display. Former merchandise rep Kitty Izzo brings her eye for high-end and long-lasting home goods to the store she opened a year ago. Her experience owning the restaurant next door, Park & Field, with her chef husband, Dave Nalezny, doesn’t hurt. That’s how she knows firsthand about the durability of French Duralex glasses, for example. Inspired by European boutiques, Izzo sells mostly imported goods: Mexican hammocks, Italian pottery, and Austrian enamelware, to name a few. “These companies have been making products for centuries,” she says. “They know what they’re doing. It keeps with the ethos of buying something once and, if you take care of it, it’ll last you forever.” 3505 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy