Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Is Chicago Still The Rat Capital Of The U.S When There’s Been A Significant Drop In Stats
Rats are common in any city. In Chicago, they often fall into the Norway rats category– ground-dwelling rodents that can take to living inside structures. A recent report from RentHop, released a 2022 Rodent Complaint Study examining rat complaints in Chicago, along with NYC, Boston, and Washington D.C. Keep reading to see how Chicago fares. Surprise! We’re actually doing well this year after taking the top spot as the rat capital last year. But, we’ve seemed to clean up our act as this year’s rodent reports are down overall at 23.20% compared to the total number of complaints received by the end of October 2021. Does that still make us the rat capital? Well… yes. Apparently it does as the title hasn’t been awarded to any other U.S. city (yet!). According to Orkin, a pest control company, Chicago is still number one for the eighth year in a row– a title awarded based on ‘the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments’ conducted between September 2021, and August 2022.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
wlsam.com
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony
“Each of us are here today as a result of the love of thousands.” Those words spoken by Sharon Hoogstraten on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Wilmette reflected the importance of honoring ancestors now and in the future. Hoogstraten was a guest of honor at a plaque dedication honoring her ancestor, Archange Chevalier Ouilmette, and the […] The post Wilmette rededicated to its Indigenous peoples — the Ouilmette family and Potawatomi — in special ceremony appeared first on The Record.
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
conciergepreferred.com
Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022
Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Be New Owner Of Jefferson Park Dispensary
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side dispensary could soon have a new owner: rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs, 53, announced last week he’s getting into the cannabis industry, agreeing to buy nine cannabis stores and three production facilities for $185 million. Among them is Cannabist, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago magazine
How to Spend $350 at Logan Mercantile
The first thing you notice at Logan Mercantile is the simple yet alluring artistry of every item on display. Former merchandise rep Kitty Izzo brings her eye for high-end and long-lasting home goods to the store she opened a year ago. Her experience owning the restaurant next door, Park & Field, with her chef husband, Dave Nalezny, doesn’t hurt. That’s how she knows firsthand about the durability of French Duralex glasses, for example. Inspired by European boutiques, Izzo sells mostly imported goods: Mexican hammocks, Italian pottery, and Austrian enamelware, to name a few. “These companies have been making products for centuries,” she says. “They know what they’re doing. It keeps with the ethos of buying something once and, if you take care of it, it’ll last you forever.” 3505 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
