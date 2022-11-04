Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as ‘red wave’ fails to materialize – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent, who...
Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
Gamblers are shrugging off inflation concerns and losing money at casinos at a record pace
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.
Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania
Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennylyvania is returning to Washington
AP calls 8th congressional district for Matt Cartwright
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has been reelected in Pennsylvania's 8th District, with the Associated Press calling the race at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, the incumbent Democrat was up with 51.2% of the vote over Republican Jim Bognet, who also lost to Cartwright in 2020. This is a developing...
Britain does not know if Alaa Abd el-Fattah still alive, minister admits
Middle East minister says Egypt’s failure to grant consular access to hunger striker will have ‘massive bearing’ on UK relationship
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
It is still up in the air which political party will control the U.S. Congress, but on Wednesday a media narrative of Election Day appeared to solidify: Good night for Democrats
Iran cities strike in solidarity with 'Bloody Friday' dead
Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Widespread strikes were held "in solidarity" with Zahedan in the Kurdish cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, in the country's west, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
