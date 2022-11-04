ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran cities strike in solidarity with 'Bloody Friday' dead

Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Widespread strikes were held "in solidarity" with Zahedan in the Kurdish cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, in the country's west, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy