Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
Surprising Former WWE Star Backstage During RAW
A number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the past two months. Beginning with Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and several others have since ventured back to the sports entertainment giant.. Though he didn’t appear...
WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
5 WWE Games That Didn’t Feature Wrestling
Just because it’s a WWE game, doesn’t mean it has to take place in the confines of the ring!. WWE video games have been around for over three decades, and just because they may be mostly about wrestling that doesn’t mean they don’t have a variety to them.
Bandido Signs With AEW
Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash
On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
Vince McMahon Photographed With Mystery Woman
Retiring from WWE on Friday, July 22, Vince McMahon has largely maintained a low profile. The ex-WWE boss has been spotted in public only once, celebrating his birthday in August at a dinner with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and others in attendance. Leaving the event, McMahon wasn’t alone. Alongside him...
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear
In the penultimate match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Bayley, besting ‘The Role Model’ in a Last Woman Standing match. ‘The EST of WWE’ secured the win by trapping Bayley between either side of a ladder, subsequently sliding her underneath the turnbuckles to prevent her from escaping.
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – November 7th 2022
Fresh off the back of Crown Jewel on November 5th, Monday Night Raw rolled into Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the road to Survivor Series begins. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 7th edition of WWE Raw pulled in 1,593,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This compares to the previous week (October 31st) where the red brand drew 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demographic.
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast to discuss a multitude of topics. One of them happened to be about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with Angle saying that he’s a special kind of talent in the world of professional wrestling.
Jim Cornette Praises Sami Zayn As His “Favourite” WWE Star To Watch
The October 28 Friday Night SmackDown was memorable for several reasons, including Uncle Howdy confronting Bray Wyatt and the return to WWE of Emma. If you ask anyone, though, the defining moment of the broadcast was The Bloodline’s segment. Stemming from Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa losing to Butch...
Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar
The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Overtakes Clash At The Castle To Break Major Record
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 took place on November 5th and was headlined by the clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. While the show, and especially the main event were received well by fans, it appears that it was also deemed a success by the company.
Bobby Lashley Responds To ‘Huge Blessing’ From Kurt Angle
Though they never contested a singles outing together in WWE, Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle were no stranger to one another in IMPACT Wrestling. In total, they were on opposite sides of the ring on five occasions, one of which came by way of a tag team match and another in a three-way collision. This was in addition to tagging together three times.
WWE Has “A Lot Of Interest” In Working With Jake Paul
As was revealed during the pre-event press conference, Jake Paul did indeed make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, getting involved in the headlining Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown between his brother Logan and the defending champion Roman Reigns. His involvement led to both of The Usos being laid out.
Honky Tonk Man’s Infamous 10-Second Loss Was Apparently Done Out Of Protest
The inaugural SummerSlam pay-per-view in 1988 is perhaps most memorable for The Ultimate Warrior’s victory of the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Warrior dethroned The Honky Tonk Man to lift the title – his first in the then-World Wrestling Federation – in a matter of seconds. He wasn’t the...
Braun Strowman Controversially Mocks ‘Flippy Flopper’ Wrestlers
Defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman had a successful return to premium live events. For ‘The Monster of all Monsters’, it marked his first PLE appearance since WrestleMania Backlash in May 2021. Despite the match being somewhat praised online, heralded as Omos’ best in-ring showing, it didn’t stop Strowman from trolling fans on social media.
NWA Suspends Nick Aldis, Star Fires Back
In a video posted to his Instagram account Nick Aldis revealed that he would be leaving the NWA at the end of the year, becoming a free agent from January 1st 2023. Aldis stated that he had handed in his notice to NWA boss Billy Corgan, citing issues with the creative direction of the company. Following these comments, the former Worlds Heavyweight Champion has now been suspended.
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Major Milestone In Undisputed Universal Title Reign
Returning to WWE from a brief hiatus at the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns has since embarked on the run of his career. He added Paul Heyman by his side, bringing with it the Universal Championship at Payback. Reigns is yet to lose the title, meaning he’s just surpassed the 800-day mark as champion.
