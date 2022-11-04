ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World

If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
ILLINOIS STATE
IL Restaurant Dares You To Take 6.5 LB Samurai Burger Challenge

If you're a big eater, then you might be up for the 6.5-pound Samurai Burger Challenge at this restaurant in Illinois. I have discovered a unique burger joint in Elgin. It's called Gabutto Burger, burgers with Japanese twists. According to gabuttoburger.com,. Gabutto Burger is a locally owned Japanese-styled fast food...
ELGIN, IL
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Illinois Goes To…

It's that time of year! If you haven't started planning your Thanksgiving dishes, make sure to add mashed potatoes to your list. One of the biggest Holidays of the year is just 3 weeks away... that means we have to start planning what we are cookin' up in the kitchen for all our sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas... you get the point.
ILLINOIS STATE
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History

Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford, IL
