-Ricky Starks commented on his appearance on this week's AEW Rampage after the show. As seen during the show, Starks declared himself an entrant for the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. He also acknowledged his pose during the promo segment on the show, a photo of which is included in the aforementioned post-show tweet. "My presence is a present," he wrote, quoting a Kanye West song. Check out the photo and the tweet below.

1 DAY AGO