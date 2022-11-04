Read full article on original website
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/4/2022): Atlantic City, New Jersey
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show, which features boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson on special guest commentary, is WarJoe vs. The Gates of Agony, Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, the latest from Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in an All-Atlantic City Dream match.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
rajah.com
Big Late Addition Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT (11/4/2022)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... A big late addition to tonight's AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Backstage With Mike Tyson (Photo), Swerve With Lamar Jackson (Photo), Ricky Starks
-Ricky Starks commented on his appearance on this week's AEW Rampage after the show. As seen during the show, Starks declared himself an entrant for the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. He also acknowledged his pose during the promo segment on the show, a photo of which is included in the aforementioned post-show tweet. "My presence is a present," he wrote, quoting a Kanye West song. Check out the photo and the tweet below.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has sold 5,158 tickets and there are still 266 tickets left. The total seating capacity for tonight's WWE RAW is 5,424.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/4): Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Having won three straight matches on NXT Level Up, Myles Borne looks to keep the good times rolling...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Comments On This Week's AEW Rampage From Atlantic City, N.J.
Tony Khan surfaced on social media to thank fans for tuning into this week's live, one-hour episode of AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night, November 4, 2022. The AEW and ROH President took to Twitter after the initial live airing of the weekly one-hour AEW on...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
rajah.com
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW
Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 1 Results (11/05): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently held the first day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, which took place from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Hiroshi Tanahashi battle Gabriel Kidd in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday And Future Episodes Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling held the rest of the television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark as well as future episodes of the show inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tapings took place before last Friday night's AEW Rampage and featured Blackpool Combat Club (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) facing Jericho Appreciation Society's ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in Trios action in the main event.
rajah.com
Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW
Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
