15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe
ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
KSDK
Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
KSDK
The Drip Bar helping improve health through Vitamin Therapy
The Drip Bar is focused on helping people take their healthcare beyond diet, exercise, and traditional medicine to support their physical, mental, and cellular wellness. Since diseases start with the breakdown of cellular health, they address health at the cellular level. Using advances in intravenous therapies, they enable their clients to live a more energized life by helping them remain more resistant to disease.
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
KSDK
DEA St. Louis breaks fentanyl seizure record
The DEA St. Louis division has broken its record for the amount of fentanyl seized this year. More than 600 pounds have been taken off the streets.
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
KSDK
Mary's Must Do's: Mary stops by The Future Antiques
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis staple has been open for over 30 years. What started as an eclectic collection has shifted into mid-century modern era. Now, the booming business is the largest mid-century dealer in the area. One part about the antique store that you might not know...
KSDK
'Tis and taste the season at the Sleigh Shed holiday pop up
ST. LOUIS — All aboard for the Sleigh Shed, St. Louis’ newest seasonal pop-up cocktail experience. The Train Shed in Union Station has officially transformed into the 'sleigh shed.' The themed pop up bar is a glittering holiday destination with creative cocktails and delicious dining!. The holiday hot...
KSDK
1 dead after Sunday night shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night on Alaska Avenue. According to police, a man was shot in the chest shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Alaska Avenue. The man was not conscious...
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Above-average temperatures through Thursday
Temperatures plummet at the end of the week into the weekend. Gusty winds Friday into Saturday will deliver that cold air to St. Louis area.
KSDK
What you can expect from the weather this winter
ST. LOUIS — While temperatures have been well above average to begin the month of November, a big change is coming by this weekend. While snow is not in our immediate future, an inspection of the snow depth over Canada through Alaska and into Siberia indicates slightly higher than average amounts in some areas.
KSDK
Apartment fire near O'Fallon Park leaves 3 injured
There is no word yet on the condition of those injured. Firefighters are still working to find the cause of the fire.
KSDK
Tax-Free Strategies for Long Term Care from author and CPA Chris Cooper
ST. LOUIS — Saving money to enjoy your lifestyle in retirement is important, but what happens when those plans are interrupted because of a medical problem? Many times, it requires long-term care. Chris Cooper with Serenity Wealth Management stopped by with tips on putting more money in your pocket...
KSDK
Winter weather, snowfall predictions from the Weather First team
ST. LOUIS — The leaves have fallen, and our clocks have been set back. We know that it's going to get cold and we're going to get some sort of wintry precipitation sooner than later. But what exactly are we expecting this year? Is the map below the most...
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: Beautiful weather won't last long in St. Louis
Temperatures in the 70s will come to an end this week. Highs in the weekend will struggle to get to the 40s.
