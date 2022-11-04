ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelmag.com

Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau

No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
LAHAINA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilton Donates 1,000 Linens To Three Ring Ranch Animal Sanctuary

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The donated towels and linens will be used in the care of hundreds of exotic animals at the Three Ring Ranch in Kona. (BIVN) – The Three Ring Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Kona has been gifted a donation of 1,000 used linens and towels from the Hilton Waikoloa Village. The linens will be used to help care for the hundreds of exotic animals at the ranch.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
Greyson F

Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell Employees

A popular restaurant closed without telling employees until they were leaving.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For anyone who loves a good sandwich, it’s almost impossible to beat the classic New York-style deli. When heaping mounds of cured meat are topped on top of expertly baked bread, and just enough sauces and toppings are tossed in, it truly is a meal made in heaven. Sure, there are plenty of other sub-sandwich shops and basic toasted BLTs served in dozens of restaurants around town, but when it comes to mountains of fresh ingredients, it’s tough to pass up a New York-style sandwich. The problem is, in metro Phoenix, one of the once popular locations is closing down for good.
TEMPE, AZ
mauinow.com

Swift moving Kauaula Valley in West Maui has already burned more than 150 acres

Original Post: (11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022) / Update 12:45 p.m. / 1:18 p.m. / 1:40 p.m. Fire crews continue to battle a swift moving fire in Kauaula Valley in West Maui, reported shortly before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The fire had burned more than 150 acres by 1:40 p.m. according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.
mauinow.com

Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”

(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 11, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no closures on Friday, Nov. 11, except for the Hāna...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace. Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.
ILLINOIS STATE
KHON2

Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii

It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy