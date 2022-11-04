Read full article on original website
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau
No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilton Donates 1,000 Linens To Three Ring Ranch Animal Sanctuary
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The donated towels and linens will be used in the care of hundreds of exotic animals at the Three Ring Ranch in Kona. (BIVN) – The Three Ring Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Kona has been gifted a donation of 1,000 used linens and towels from the Hilton Waikoloa Village. The linens will be used to help care for the hundreds of exotic animals at the ranch.
mauinow.com
Construction Industry of Maui raises $60K to be split between two scholarships in 2023
The Construction Industry of Maui kicked off the holidays early with their 7th Annual Holiday Party at The Fairmont Kea Lani. This year, the organization raised an estimated $60,000, which will be split into two $30,000 scholarships, to be awarded to selected candidates in the Class of 2023. The event...
mauinow.com
Swift moving Kauaula Valley in West Maui has already burned more than 150 acres
Original Post: (11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022) / Update 12:45 p.m. / 1:18 p.m. / 1:40 p.m. Fire crews continue to battle a swift moving fire in Kauaula Valley in West Maui, reported shortly before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The fire had burned more than 150 acres by 1:40 p.m. according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.
mauinow.com
Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”
(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
bigislandnow.com
Ceci the cat brought back to life after being rescued from a Big Island house fire
When Hawai‘i Island firefighters responded to a call in Keaukaha over the weekend, the stove fire already had been put out by a police officer. But in a smoky back bedroom, a firefighter recruit made a discovery: There was an unconscious cat. “It was like the movie ‘The Princess...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 11, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no closures on Friday, Nov. 11, except for the Hāna...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace. Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii
It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
mauinow.com
Native Hawaiian organizations wrap up month-long effort to promote civic engagement
To cap off a month-long effort to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic engagement and turnout at the polls, a collaboration of community organizations gathered Monday at an event in Kapolei to make one final push to encourage voter turnout. “This event in Kapolei is the culmination of our...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
bigislandnow.com
Stove causes fire at Waikoloa condo building after accidentally being turned on
An unattended stove in a Waikōloa apartment unit under renovation caused an estimated $20,000 in damages after its controls were accidentally turned on, sparking a fire late Friday afternoon. Four units with the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the 4:45 p.m. alarm. After arriving just six minutes later to...
