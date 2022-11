The Idaho RADAR (Regional Alcohol Drug Awareness Resource) Center, located in the Chrisway Annex, provides substance misuse prevention, education, treatment and other mental health resources. It is open to the public three days a week and provides free materials and curriculum to students, educators and professionals throughout Idaho. It offers a lending library where visitors can borrow DVDs, streaming content or curriculum materials, free of charge.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO