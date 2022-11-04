Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
scoopswithdannymac.com
Matt Holliday on Returning to St. Louis as Bench Coach
Matt Holliday is returning to STL as the Cardinals bench coach. His close relationship to Oli, the organization, and the fans makes his return special. His role is more than just the bench coach. He talks here about how he can help and how he will learn as well. Welcome back Matt!
Laila Anderson continues bone marrow donor advocacy
The same smile that lit up arenas during the St. Louis Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup run lit up Annie Gunn's restaurant in Chesterfield on Monday.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
KSDK
SLU Billikens run away from Murray State Racers for 91-68 win in home opener
ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 21 points and Gibson Jimerson scored 20 to help Saint Louis defeat Murray State 91-68 in the season opener for both teams on Monday night. Perkins shot 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Billikens. Jimerson made 7 of 16 shots (4 for 12 from distance). Javon Pickett recorded 13 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
KSDK
Megan Green wins Board of Alderman President race
Supporters of Megan Green sing as election results crown her the winner. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks on stage next to Green.
KSDK
Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm temps this week, eclipse update
Average temperatures will last for a few days in St. Louis. It has been a warm November.
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will decide a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State could make recreational marijuana legal. Turnout in St. Louis County appears to […]
KSDK
The HBO Documentary 'Atomic Homefront' to screen at Westport Playhouse
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 pm at Westport Playhouse you can learn about St. Louis’ history as a processing center of uranium for the first atomic bombs, where the radioactive waste from this processing was eventually dumped into the West Lake Landfill, spilled into Coldwater Creek, and contaminated other locations around North St. Louis as part of the Manhattan Project.
laduenews.com
Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning
What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
saucemagazine.com
1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall
1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
advantagenews.com
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
