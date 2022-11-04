ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
rajah.com

Ross & Marshall Von Erich Comment On Zac Efron Photo From "The Iron Claw" Movie

Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the tag-team veterans speak about the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," about their legendary father and the photo of Zac Efron from the movie that has been making the rounds.
rajah.com

WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November

-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Says He Didn’t Realize How Hard The Last Match Would Be

During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona discussed his work as the lead actor in the pro wrestling rock musical The Last Match. Check out Matt's comments below. On the difficulties of performing his role:. “So I did the first two shows and — not that I...
rajah.com

World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

A match in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament will be going down on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced Eddie Kingston will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition. "The Mad King vs. "All Ego"...
rajah.com

AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet

Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
rajah.com

Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar (Photo), Paul Heyman Hypes WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Live Twitter Spaces

- Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The tapings took place before last Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite and featured Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero facing Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade in Trios action in the main event.
BALTIMORE, MD
rajah.com

Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It

Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com

AEW Rampage Results (11/4/2022): Atlantic City, New Jersey

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show, which features boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson on special guest commentary, is WarJoe vs. The Gates of Agony, Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, the latest from Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in an All-Atlantic City Dream match.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
rajah.com

Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW

Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia

-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
rajah.com

WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the beginning of a first-time-ever and blue brand exclusive tournament. It was announced that the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) or The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day (Kofi Kinston and Xavier Woods), Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Santos Escobar in a Singles Match and The SmackDown World Cup will begin.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Clarifies His Comments About AEW Backstage Brawl; Says Elite Aren't to Blame

-- After initially making comments on his podcast that appeared to imply that he witnessed the backstage fight involving members of The Elite and CM Punk, Matt Hardy has clarified his remarks and confirmed that he wasn't actually present that night but has seen the process progress through its various levels. Hardy had initially stated: "I will say this right here and right now: those guys (Young Bucks, Omega) didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all."
rajah.com

Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise

- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reveals He And Bret Hart Didn’t Speak For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't speak for years because The Hitman believed JR knew about The Montreal Screwjob and how he's glad the story has a happy ending to some degree.
PWMania

Triple H Reacts To Logan Paul Bringing Jake Paul To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.

