-- After initially making comments on his podcast that appeared to imply that he witnessed the backstage fight involving members of The Elite and CM Punk, Matt Hardy has clarified his remarks and confirmed that he wasn't actually present that night but has seen the process progress through its various levels. Hardy had initially stated: "I will say this right here and right now: those guys (Young Bucks, Omega) didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all."

2 DAYS AGO