"What's left to play for? A draft pick?" Is Ben from Brainerd kidding? These guys are competitors and professionals whose next contract is dependent upon what they put on film today. They're not just playing for bragging rights. These guys are playing for financial security and that won't happen if they aren't giving it 100%. Never root for the draft pick! Play to win or don't play.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO