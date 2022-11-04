ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Jonathan Taylor among four ruled out Week 9

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBqpY_0iz5nZpg00

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was among the four players ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury and while he was able to play through it during the last two games, he tweaked it again during the Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Taking Taylor’s place in the backfield will be Deon Jackson, who is likely to see a majority of the work in the backfield considering the new addition in Zack Moss likely isn’t ready to play yet.

Along with Taylor, head coach Frank Reich also ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Bears, Dolphins are saying after Justin Fields' record-setting performance in Week 9

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his coming-out party in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, and he made NFL history in the process. Fields rushed for 178 yards (on 12 carries), the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the previous record set by Michael Vick. Fields accounted for 301 total yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yard rushing score.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10

One half down... (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL season heads into Week 10 and only one team stands above the rest. The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect and are playing at a different level. Those who thought the Bills were got a wakeup call from the Jets. As for the rest? Here's how all 32 teams stack up as the second half of the season kicks off...32. Carolina Panthers (2-7, lost to Cincinnati Bengals) (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Steve Wilks deserves hazard pay for handling the interim title for the rest of this season. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons31. Houston Texans (1-6-1, lost...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out two on Tuesday, sign one to practice squad

While the practice squad may not be the most notable group on an NFL roster, the Miami Dolphins have proved this season that those players can be extremely valuable. On Tuesday, the Dolphins released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad, leaving a hole for a signing. Miami then worked out two players, fullback Jake Bargas and tight end Josh Hokit. After the workouts, it was Bargas who was actually offered a contract.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy