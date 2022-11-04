Colts' Jonathan Taylor among four ruled out Week 9

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was among the four players ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury and while he was able to play through it during the last two games, he tweaked it again during the Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Taking Taylor’s place in the backfield will be Deon Jackson, who is likely to see a majority of the work in the backfield considering the new addition in Zack Moss likely isn’t ready to play yet.

Along with Taylor, head coach Frank Reich also ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring).