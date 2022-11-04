ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ftwwatchitburnlol
4d ago

the guy who wrote this always writes garbage bet he's popping Vicodin all day and drinking scotch hitting on Mexican janitors

6
Jack Schulte
4d ago

Ah, the good old days...shrooming at Octoberfest...watching the ceiling tiles move on their own...good times!

7
noslo1
4d ago

natural product from God's land. Waste of time and taxpayers money. in addition, This is from 2009 WTF

5
 

TheDailyBeast

Feds Accuse Wisconsin Man of Emailing Deranged Death Threats to Dem Guv

Michael Yaker, a Wisconsin-based contractor with a reported history of harassment against local lawmakers, allegedly sent emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. In a string of emails sent to Evers, Yaker is accused of calling the governor a “dead man walking” and who was “marked for elimination.” After a State Capitol Police officer responded, asking for clarification, Yaker doubled down, describing how he’d like to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust” and that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint. Police, who estimated Yaker’s location based off a post celebrating Halloween in Kansas, is charged with transmitting threats to injure someone across interstate lines. Yaker has reportedly been feuding with local officials for over a decade, allegedly stalking and threatening lawmakers since 2010, when he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.Read it at U.S. District Court
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
TheDailyBeast

Wisconsin Nurse Amputated Dying Man’s Foot Without Permission, Cops Say

A Wisconsin nurse is facing charges over allegedly amputating a dying man’s right foot without his permission, according to local reports. Mary K. Brown, 38, worked as a hospice nurse at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center, where the unidentified victim was brought last March with severe frostbite in both feet, KSTP reported. At the end of May, doctors reportedly believed the man was close to death and Brown—who planned to preserve and display the foot in her family’s taxidermy shop as a reminder for people to wear their boots, according to WQOW—cut off the man’s necrotic appendage without his consent or a doctor’s order, the complaint states. Brown, for her part, reportedly told police she amputated the foot to make the man more comfortable. She is due in court for her initial appearance on Dec. 6, according to court records.Read it at KSTP
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
MINNESOTA STATE
1310kfka.com

Loveland man arrested in connection to Wisconsin murder

A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin is arrested in Loveland. Larimer County deputies handcuffed Philip Schmidt-Way on the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday. The 51-year-old is accused of killing a relative in Wisconsin in July of last year. She was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Inside his Loveland home, officers with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force said they found 150 pounds of dried pot, 50 live marijuana plants, and thousands of dollars of cash in his home. He’ll likely face additional drug charges locally.
LOVELAND, CO
KMBC.com

4-year-old boy alerts 911 dispatcher after his mom had a seizure

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy talked to 911 when he saw his mom having a seizure — and now, he's being hailed as a hero. Logan Mohr is like most 4-year-olds. He loves his toys and his family. His mom, Kayla Mohr, has suffered from chronic seizures for more than a decade.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

DNR Request Ahead Of Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Hunt

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this fall. Jeff Pritzl is the agency’s Deer Program Director. “Chronic Wasting Disease is just that it’s chronic and it’s always fatal to the animals that are infected.”. Pritzl...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
