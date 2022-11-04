Read full article on original website
247Sports
UTSA Outlasts UAB in Double OT
UTSA played another close and dramatic game as they went on the road to UAB and outlasted the Blazers 44-38 in double overtime. Here are several thoughts from the game. UTSA looked like they were in control of the game in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners led 31-17 with just over 8 minutes to play. But UAB would rally to score two late touchdowns, including a 38-yard TD pass with 0:15 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Once in overtime UTSA looked like they were on the ropes in OT as UAB scored first making their run three unanswered touchdowns. But UTSA had back-to-back TDs in the first and second overtime. Then UTSA’s defense came up with the biggest stops of the game as Nick Booker-Brown came up with a third-down sack and Clifford Chattman broke up the fourth down pass play as the Roadrunners were able to preserve the win. UTSA probably should have been able to hang onto this one in regulation. But it seemed like there was some pass defense execution issues late in the fourth quarter. Despite the two-score led, the game never really like it was over. Credit UAB for fighting back and credit UTSA for making enough plays to secure the win. It definitely was an overly dramatic ending, but that’s something the Roadrunners have become accustom to. This was the third time this season UTSA has seen a game go into overtime. As I wrote last week, the close and dramatic endings are not likely to come to an end.
247Sports
Game Balls 44-38 Win at UAB
Running back Kevorian Barnes continued his strong play with another big rushing game. The had 114 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Barnes’ rushing average of 7.1 yards per rush was the best on the team. This is the second game in his career that he’s surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark, the other time was his breakout performance at FIU a few weeks ago. Barnes has emerged as a key contributor for UTSA offense. He rushes hard and seems like he has an extra gear. Overall, the Roadrunner running game has continued to see steady production in recent games. This is the third straight game UTSA has had a 100-yard rusher when you include Brenden Brady’s performance against North Texas.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
WFAA
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Construction On The Biggest Buc-ee’s In The World Starts Nov. 16
Construction on the biggest Buc-ee's in the world will begin on November 16 in Luling, Texas. New Braunfels, Texas has the biggest Buc-ee's at 66,335-square-foot. But not for long! Don Wasek and Arch "Beaver" Aplin opened the first Buc-ee's store in 1982 in Clute, Texas. This year they celebrate their 40th anniversary and since 2019 they've built a gas station superstore in nearly every southern state, except Louisiana.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
KENS 5
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
KSAT 12
What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
KSAT 12
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
