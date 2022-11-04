UTSA played another close and dramatic game as they went on the road to UAB and outlasted the Blazers 44-38 in double overtime. Here are several thoughts from the game. UTSA looked like they were in control of the game in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners led 31-17 with just over 8 minutes to play. But UAB would rally to score two late touchdowns, including a 38-yard TD pass with 0:15 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Once in overtime UTSA looked like they were on the ropes in OT as UAB scored first making their run three unanswered touchdowns. But UTSA had back-to-back TDs in the first and second overtime. Then UTSA’s defense came up with the biggest stops of the game as Nick Booker-Brown came up with a third-down sack and Clifford Chattman broke up the fourth down pass play as the Roadrunners were able to preserve the win. UTSA probably should have been able to hang onto this one in regulation. But it seemed like there was some pass defense execution issues late in the fourth quarter. Despite the two-score led, the game never really like it was over. Credit UAB for fighting back and credit UTSA for making enough plays to secure the win. It definitely was an overly dramatic ending, but that’s something the Roadrunners have become accustom to. This was the third time this season UTSA has seen a game go into overtime. As I wrote last week, the close and dramatic endings are not likely to come to an end.

2 DAYS AGO