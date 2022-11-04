Read full article on original website
x95radio.com
Bond set at $500k for Centralia man charged in shooting incident
MARION COUNTY — Bond was set at half-a-million dollars Monday in Marion County Court for a 61-year-old Centralia man charged with multiple felonies in connection with a September shooting and home invasion. Roger Carter was charged Monday with four Class X felonies for home invasion, armed violence and aggravated...
Update: Sandoval schools off lock-down, police ID source of threat
SANDOVAL — Authorities released Sandoval schools from soft lockdown around 1 p.m. Monday after both schools were placed on lockdown in response to an online post. Local and state law enforcement assured school authorities Monday afternoon the schools were never in danger. They say they have located the source of the alleged threat and a proceeding with the matter.
Centralia precinct has poll location change
MARION COUNTY — Marion County voters in Centralia Precinct 13 need to be aware of a change in polling place location this morning. Due to an emergency, voters in Precinct 13 will be voting today at City Hope Church Café, which is the old Centralia High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia, rather than their usual location at Lively Stone Apostolic Church on East Calumet.
