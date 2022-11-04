Funeral Services were for Doris Butcher age 87, of Henning, Minnesota Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Water’s Edge Church in Henning, Minnesota with Pastor Jeremiah Rice officiating. Congregational hymns were accompanied by Linda Bjorklund. Pallbearers were Doris’ grandchildren. Doris was laid to rest in Girard Union Cemetery near Henning, Minnesota. Doris Jane Henderson was born June 18, 1935 in Oak Valley Township of rural Hewitt, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Rueben and Charlotte (Dilly) Henderson. She attended Country School District #123 in Henning Township but miss-ed almost an entire year when her family was quarantined with diphtheria. Doris graduated from Henning High School with the Class of 1954. Doris was united in marriage to Darol Clinton Butcher June 5, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Henning, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children. They made their first home in Lawton, Oklahoma where Darol served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, they made their home in rural Henning, Minnesota where they farmed on what became known as “Butcher’s Corner”. ​ Doris was employed at Kimber’s Café and later at the Henning Nursing Home where she worked for 25 years. After retirement, they enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They served as tour guides at the Picket Post House in Superior until it closed. They then moved to Apache Junction and enjoyed winters with friends, her sister and brother-in-law. She loved riding snowmobile, reading, quilting, sew-ing and gardening. She made sure her children and grandchildren each got a quilt she had made. And she loved raising cucumbers and giving them to family and friends. She was active in her church and served as a leader for a girls group, on the women’s board and on the mission board. She traveled twice to our sister church in Khudyaki, Ukraine and helped with various ministries while there and then enjoyed vacationing in England on the way home. July 13, 2013 Darol passed away. Doris continued living in Henning. October 18, 2022 Doris passed away at her home at 87 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Doris in death were her parents, Rueben and Charlotte; her husband, Darol; son, Ronald; grandson: Jeremy Grewe; brothers: Maurice, Marvin and Merle; and sister, Bernice. Doris is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Roger) Heschke of Henning; sons: Allen (Barb) Butcher of Isanti, Terry (Pat) Butcher of Fergus Falls and David Butcher of Henning; grandchildren: Nathan Heschke, Danielle Heschke, Kristin (Justin) Love, Nicholas Butcher, Cody (Jaci) Butcher, Cory (Mikala) Grewe, Katrina (Ed) Cramer, Jamie (Rachel) Butcher, Tammy (Doug) Raab, Shane Butcher and Zach Butcher; 13 great-grandchildren; sister: Alice (Ed) Long of Bozeman, Montana; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends. Please visit www.karvone nfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Doris’ Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Fun-eral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.

