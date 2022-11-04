Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
battlelakereview.com
Bulldog CC Norah Froslee Off To State Meet
Section 6A Cross Country Meet was Friday, October 28 at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood. The top 2 teams along with six individuals Norah Froslee qualified for the State Meet and will run at 12 noon Saturday, November 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. See The Review for...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
battlelakereview.com
‘Chicago’ House … First House in Battle Lake
The “Chicago” House, built in 1882 by James A. “Cap” Colehour, was nicknamed after the house he had built ten years earlier in Chicago. He used the modified blueprints from his 1872 house that he built where Wrigley’s Stadium now stands. See The Review for...
battlelakereview.com
Doris Butcher – Henning, MN
Funeral Services were for Doris Butcher age 87, of Henning, Minnesota Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Water’s Edge Church in Henning, Minnesota with Pastor Jeremiah Rice officiating. Congregational hymns were accompanied by Linda Bjorklund. Pallbearers were Doris’ grandchildren. Doris was laid to rest in Girard Union Cemetery near Henning, Minnesota. Doris Jane Henderson was born June 18, 1935 in Oak Valley Township of rural Hewitt, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Rueben and Charlotte (Dilly) Henderson. She attended Country School District #123 in Henning Township but miss-ed almost an entire year when her family was quarantined with diphtheria. Doris graduated from Henning High School with the Class of 1954. Doris was united in marriage to Darol Clinton Butcher June 5, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Henning, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children. They made their first home in Lawton, Oklahoma where Darol served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, they made their home in rural Henning, Minnesota where they farmed on what became known as “Butcher’s Corner”. Doris was employed at Kimber’s Café and later at the Henning Nursing Home where she worked for 25 years. After retirement, they enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They served as tour guides at the Picket Post House in Superior until it closed. They then moved to Apache Junction and enjoyed winters with friends, her sister and brother-in-law. She loved riding snowmobile, reading, quilting, sew-ing and gardening. She made sure her children and grandchildren each got a quilt she had made. And she loved raising cucumbers and giving them to family and friends. She was active in her church and served as a leader for a girls group, on the women’s board and on the mission board. She traveled twice to our sister church in Khudyaki, Ukraine and helped with various ministries while there and then enjoyed vacationing in England on the way home. July 13, 2013 Darol passed away. Doris continued living in Henning. October 18, 2022 Doris passed away at her home at 87 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Doris in death were her parents, Rueben and Charlotte; her husband, Darol; son, Ronald; grandson: Jeremy Grewe; brothers: Maurice, Marvin and Merle; and sister, Bernice. Doris is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Roger) Heschke of Henning; sons: Allen (Barb) Butcher of Isanti, Terry (Pat) Butcher of Fergus Falls and David Butcher of Henning; grandchildren: Nathan Heschke, Danielle Heschke, Kristin (Justin) Love, Nicholas Butcher, Cody (Jaci) Butcher, Cory (Mikala) Grewe, Katrina (Ed) Cramer, Jamie (Rachel) Butcher, Tammy (Doug) Raab, Shane Butcher and Zach Butcher; 13 great-grandchildren; sister: Alice (Ed) Long of Bozeman, Montana; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends. Please visit www.karvone nfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Doris’ Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Fun-eral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.
battlelakereview.com
ABE CC Ran In Section 6 Meet, Froemming Sets School Record
The ABE CC team ran the Section 6A Meet in Staples tonight (October 28). It was a beautiful night for a race and the team ran well.
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
battlelakereview.com
Knights Eliminate In Sections
The West Central Area-Ashby Knights football team was eliminated from the Section 6AA playoffs by top-seeded Osakis in the semi-finals Saturday, October 29 in Osakis. The No. 4 Knights won their first postseason game in a 22-14 edging of No. 5 Pillager Tuesday, October 25 in Barrett. See The Review...
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
battlelakereview.com
Rockets Lose To Knights, Eagles
Rockets 7 • Knights 34 After a scoreless first quarter in Underwood Wednesday night, the West Central Area-Ashby Knights got things going in the right direction with a 12 point second quarter. They added 14 third quarter points and eight fourth quarter points to record a 34-7 victory over the Rockets.
