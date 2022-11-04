Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Cynthia Smoot to retire from Fox 13 News after 25 years
TAMPA — Cynthia Smoot, the Emmy award-winning co-anchor of the 5 and 11 p.m. broadcasts at Fox 13 News, will retire after 25 years at the station. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long, because that’s what they say when you’re having a good time,” Smoot said during her on-air retirement announcement Thursday.
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Says He Knew Inviting ‘Divisive Figure’ Ron DeSantis Onstage Would Upset Some Fans
Country singer and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan responded to backlash he’d gotten for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis onstage in Florida Friday night, saying that he knew spotlighting the “divisive figure” would upset some fans, but that the charitable cause of the concert was his priority.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Tampa Bay Brewing Co. staff walk out after co-owner allegedly makes discriminatory remarks
TAMPA — Several employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company walked out last weekend after the brewery’s co-owner allegedly made disparaging and discriminatory remarks about two of the brewery’s employees. The events unfolded on Saturday at the brewery’s Ybor City location shortly before 4 p.m., according to the...
Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'
Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
DeSantis went to battle with Disney, but he didn't mention he got married there
The Disney wedding venue, which hasn't previously been reported, is the latest chain of events in the DeSantis-Disney saga.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
disneydining.com
Disney Guests! Hurricane Center Tracks System That Could Threaten Florida
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close, with its seasons beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30, that doesn’t mean it’s time to let our guard down. Instead, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a system that may threaten Florida. Walt...
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
He starred on Broadway in 'Look Homeward, Angel' early in his career, then portrayed lawmen in 'Bandolero!' and 'The Town That Dreaded Sundown.'. Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86.
'80s pop star Taylor Dayne shares battle with colon cancer: 'Be your own warrior'
Taylor Dayne is back in the spotlight to share the importance of self-advocacy and routine health screenings.
Midterms TV Schedule Changes: ‘FBI’ Moves To Sunday As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, ‘The Voice’ & ‘New Amsterdam’ Pre-Empted For Election Coverage
The upcoming U.S. midterm elections, which are taking place on Tuesday, are set to be one of the most-watched in years due to the heightened nature of politics right now. Related Story Broadcast News Networks Taking Over Primetime For Midterms Coverage, Reflecting High Stakes Of Elections; How To Watch Related Story Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To "Subvert The Electoral System" In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As "Election Denier" Related Story 'FBI' Announces Missy Peregrym's Return Date As such, three of the major networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – are pre-empting their primetime schedules and running news coverage across the...
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane. “We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida,” Daniel Brown, a senior huricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said Wednesday. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that struck the archipelago in 2019, before hitting storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and moving into Georgia on Thursday. In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened. Flooding and power outages were reported in Abaco ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Venice High principal pulls band from Disney performance over Native American mascot
The Venice High School band will not perform on Main Street at Disney World as originally planned on Nov. 12 because Disney asked the school to cover its Native American logo, the school's principal wrote in a letter sent to parents and students Thursday. The trip to the park itself was not canceled, and...
Comments / 0