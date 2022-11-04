Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
seattlepi.com
Man pleads guilty in threats to shoot Black grocery patrons
SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states, has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference with a federally protected activity. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown...
seattlepi.com
Rural Nevada county won't hand-count until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
seattlepi.com
Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state's three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican...
seattlepi.com
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania are choosing Tuesday between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Article...
seattlepi.com
Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. Article continues below this ad. The political and demographic landscape had long made three...
seattlepi.com
Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump's movement will be put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president's allies have taken control of the Republican Party. Article continues below this ad. Republican Kari Lake, a former...
seattlepi.com
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. Article continues below this ad. With total turnout that...
seattlepi.com
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. Article continues below this ad. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the...
seattlepi.com
Wisconsin's Evers, in 2nd term bid, says democracy at stake
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race. Article continues below this...
seattlepi.com
Colorado voters weigh sweeping affordable housing measure
DENVER (AP) — As Colorado has emerged as a center of the nationwide housing crisis, voters are considering whether to take high rents and mortgages into their own hands with a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law.
seattlepi.com
Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump's spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday's election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican...
seattlepi.com
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state's office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in...
seattlepi.com
California voters to elect state's next chief fiscal officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters on Tuesday were deciding who should serve as California's next chief fiscal watchdog, with Republicans hopeful the race for controller offers the GOP one of its best chances to win in the deep-blue state. Article continues below this ad. Republican Lanhee Chen, a policy...
