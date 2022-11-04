You may have seen a command prompt-like window suddenly popping up on the screen while you perform your routine work. One such prompt can appear with the name taskeng.exe. This is the process known as Task Scheduler Engine, which functions to perform system tasks at a specified time. These tasks can be regular program updates, auto-start of applications, system program launcher, etc. The appearance of taskeng.exe can mean that some tasks are trying to run, failing, or restarting continuously.

