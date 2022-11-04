Read full article on original website
4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”
The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows
A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.
6 Ways to Fix “Onedrive isn’t connected”
The “OneDrive isn’t connected” error message mostly occurs if you aren’t signed in to a OneDrive account or have sign-in issues. Generally, this happens when you aren’t connected to the Internet or have network issues. Also, if you are using a proxy server to connect...
How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error
IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop
Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
How to Fix “No Root File System is Defined” Error
Were you about to install a Linux operating system or its boot files on a partition and ended up stuck with the “No root file system is defined” error? You may end up hampering other data on your disk while trying to fix it. But this error is not so rare and won’t be fatal to your data if tackled properly.
Why Does Taskeng.exe Keep Popping Up? How To Fix It
You may have seen a command prompt-like window suddenly popping up on the screen while you perform your routine work. One such prompt can appear with the name taskeng.exe. This is the process known as Task Scheduler Engine, which functions to perform system tasks at a specified time. These tasks can be regular program updates, auto-start of applications, system program launcher, etc. The appearance of taskeng.exe can mean that some tasks are trying to run, failing, or restarting continuously.
What Makes a Good and Strong Password
You might be surprised how quickly even a strong password can be cracked. Nothing is foolproof regarding password security; even the most cautious people sometimes have their passwords broken. However, some habits can strengthen your password, so you have better safeguards for your online accounts. What Makes a Good Password?
Samsung under investigation in the US for defective refrigerators
Samsung is under investigation in the US for defective refrigerators. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recently launched the investigation after hundreds of complaints from users across the country. The Commission is looking to determine if Samsung refrigerators have any manufacturing defect that poses a safety risk. According to...
How to Delete Autofill on Chrome
Google Chrome’s autofill feature is popular for logging in to user accounts and filling forms. Autofill saves your username and password and lets you sign in to your frequently visited website without having to type in your credentials. Although this can be useful in some cases, this can also put you at a huge security risk.
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
Apple Collides With Reality
Supply chain issues and soft demand are expected to hamper iPhone sales and therefore Apple's revenue.
How to Change Netflix Region
Sometimes, when you attempt to watch trending Netflix shows, it might be geographically restricted in your area. During such instances, many users look for changing Netflix regions. Unfortunately, there are no default settings to change the region on your Netflix account. However, there are some proven tips and tricks to...
Top News Site Moving Away From Charging to Read It
Digital media site Insider, parent company of brands such as Business Insider, is moving much of its content away from a paywall structure, according to Axios. Nicholas Carlson, the global editor-in-chief of Insider, says that much of the content on the site that had previously been behind a paywall will now be available for free.
