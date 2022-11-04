Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error
IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Username on MacBook
You can see your MacBook username in a number of different places. Any time you log in to your Macbook or share files with your friends, your username will be visible. If you accidentally misspelled the username or purchased a pre-owned MacBook, you may want to change it. If you...
technewstoday.com
How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows
A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.
technewstoday.com
[Solved] “SD Card is Blank or Has Unsupported File System” Error
“SD card is blank or has an unsupported file system” is a common error if you use an SD card on your Android device. It generally appears while trying to access the SD card files, especially on a device that does not support the file or the file system of the card.
technewstoday.com
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”
The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop
Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “No Root File System is Defined” Error
Were you about to install a Linux operating system or its boot files on a partition and ended up stuck with the “No root file system is defined” error? You may end up hampering other data on your disk while trying to fix it. But this error is not so rare and won’t be fatal to your data if tackled properly.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Autofill on Chrome
Google Chrome’s autofill feature is popular for logging in to user accounts and filling forms. Autofill saves your username and password and lets you sign in to your frequently visited website without having to type in your credentials. Although this can be useful in some cases, this can also put you at a huge security risk.
technewstoday.com
Why Does Taskeng.exe Keep Popping Up? How To Fix It
You may have seen a command prompt-like window suddenly popping up on the screen while you perform your routine work. One such prompt can appear with the name taskeng.exe. This is the process known as Task Scheduler Engine, which functions to perform system tasks at a specified time. These tasks can be regular program updates, auto-start of applications, system program launcher, etc. The appearance of taskeng.exe can mean that some tasks are trying to run, failing, or restarting continuously.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Apple TV to WiFi Without Remote? (4 Best Ways)
Connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi can be problematic if you have lost the remote. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you don’t need any third-party apps to connect the TV to Wi-Fi. The built-in Apple TV remote on your iPhone has made connecting the TV to Wi-Fi a breeze.
technewstoday.com
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Onedrive isn’t connected”
The “OneDrive isn’t connected” error message mostly occurs if you aren’t signed in to a OneDrive account or have sign-in issues. Generally, this happens when you aren’t connected to the Internet or have network issues. Also, if you are using a proxy server to connect...
Comments / 0