“Input Signal Out of Range” on Monitor? Try These 6 Fixes
You’ll likely get the “Input Signal Out of Range” message on your monitor when using it as an external display for your laptop or console. Also, some Intel users have encountered this error when reinstalling their graphics drivers. Primarily, this is caused when the monitor doesn’t support...
How to Connect Apple TV to WiFi Without Remote? (4 Best Ways)
Connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi can be problematic if you have lost the remote. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you don’t need any third-party apps to connect the TV to Wi-Fi. The built-in Apple TV remote on your iPhone has made connecting the TV to Wi-Fi a breeze.
4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”
The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
How to Change Username on MacBook
You can see your MacBook username in a number of different places. Any time you log in to your Macbook or share files with your friends, your username will be visible. If you accidentally misspelled the username or purchased a pre-owned MacBook, you may want to change it. If you...
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows
A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.
Why Does Taskeng.exe Keep Popping Up? How To Fix It
You may have seen a command prompt-like window suddenly popping up on the screen while you perform your routine work. One such prompt can appear with the name taskeng.exe. This is the process known as Task Scheduler Engine, which functions to perform system tasks at a specified time. These tasks can be regular program updates, auto-start of applications, system program launcher, etc. The appearance of taskeng.exe can mean that some tasks are trying to run, failing, or restarting continuously.
6 Ways to Fix “Onedrive isn’t connected”
The “OneDrive isn’t connected” error message mostly occurs if you aren’t signed in to a OneDrive account or have sign-in issues. Generally, this happens when you aren’t connected to the Internet or have network issues. Also, if you are using a proxy server to connect...
[Solved] “SD Card is Blank or Has Unsupported File System” Error
“SD card is blank or has an unsupported file system” is a common error if you use an SD card on your Android device. It generally appears while trying to access the SD card files, especially on a device that does not support the file or the file system of the card.
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
